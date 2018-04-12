Justice in the shadows

AB 2243 was inspired by a San Francisco policy that has already seen positive results. The policy prioritizes apprehending those who target and attack sex workers. Earlier this year, a sex worker who was brutally assaulted and stabbed by a client, refused to allow a bystander to call 911. Unable to ignore the woman's injuries, the bystander called an ambulance. Once at the hospital, the sex worker continued to refuse to cooperate with law enforcement officers until they were able to show her a written copy of the city's new policy. After she saw the policy she felt safe enough to speak with the officers, and was able to provide the officers with enough information to arrest the perpetrator who attacked her.