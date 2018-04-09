Glendale Community College to present retelling of ‘Eurydice’

The play "Eurydice" will be presented by Glendale Community College's theater arts department Thursday through Saturday on the main stage in the college's auditorium.
"Eurydice" is a 2003 play by Sarah Ruhl, which retells the myth of Orpheus from the perspective of Eurydice, his wife. The story focuses on Eurydice's decision about whether to return to Earth with Orpheus or stay in the underworld with her father, which is a character created by Ruhl.
The production is directed by Melissa R. Randel.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. They may be purchased online at glendalearts.org, at the college's box office located in the auditorium, at the Alex Theatre box office or at the concierge desk at the Americana at Brand.
For information about Glendale Community College productions and parking, call the box office at (818) 240-1000, ext. 5612, or visit glendale.edu/theatre.
Soroptimists to host about human trafficking
"Human Trafficking: A Survivor's Story," presented by Soroptimist International of Glendale and Glendale Community College's Classified Council, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the college's student center.
Speakers will be Ima Matul and Angela Guanzon from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Human Trafficking.
Matul will discuss the organization's work on human trafficking and Guanzon will provide the survivor's perspective.
Admission will be free.
April science lecture to focus on genocide
"Disruption, Survival and Innovation: How Genocide Affects Intellectual Capital in Science and Culture" will be presented at Glendale Community College at 12:30 p.m. on April 24 in the Cimmarusti Science Center, Room 177, as part of the college's science lecture series.
The speaker will be Azzie Mekhitarian, professor of political science at East Los Angeles College. She will discuss what happens to intellectual capital and the potential for innovation when there is a disruption such as genocide or war.
History has shown that during periods of political upheaval, intellectuals and artists are often the first to be targeted for persecution.
The lecture will address the scientific innovation contributed by dispersed survivors throughout the world, including Armenians, Cambodians, Rwandans and Bosnians.
Admission will be free. Go to glendale.edu/sls for information about the science lecture series.
Short spring courses begin this month
Six- and eight-week spring classes will begin April 23 at Glendale Community College. The college credit courses range in subjects from business to social science. The course listings can be found at glendale.edu/schedules under "Spring 2018."
Courses include topics such as insurance, business law, international business, computer skills and office technology, entrepreneurship, real estate, child development, career planning, speech, intermediate algebra, statistics, pro tools, fitness, history and government, microeconomics, cultural geography, psychology and sociology.
Summer class schedule now available online
The summer class schedule is available online at glendale.edu/schedules. Priority registration will begin April 23 and open registration will start on April 30. Summer classes will begin June 18.