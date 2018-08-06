On Campus at GCC: Welcome Fair coming up at local college

The Glendale Community College Welcome Center will host a Welcome Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.
There will be workshops, student panels, student services booths, campus tours, food, music and giveaways.
Students can choose information sessions about a variety of topics including transferring, picking a major, financial aid, student life and student services.
They can also purchase their books, parking permits and student ID photos.
To RSVP, visit glendale.edu/welcomefair.
Glendale Community College is located at 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.
Open registration for the fall 2018 semester continues through Aug. 24. Fall semester classes will begin Aug. 27. The schedule of courses is available online at glendale.edu/schedules.
For information about tuition-free, noncredit programs offered at the college’s Garfield campus, visit glendale.edu/ce.
Pack-a-backpack drive continues
For the 10th year, Glendale Community College’s Multicultural and Community Engagement Center is partnering with the School on Wheels organization for a Pack-a-Backpack drive.
To date, the school’s students and employees have donated more than 700 backpacks and more than 12,000 school-supply items collected during the annual drive.
The items are given to homeless schoolchildren in the community. The drive will continue through Sept. 28. Items needed include backpacks, pencils, ruled paper, binders, graphing paper and highlighters. For information about the drive, call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5580.
Auditions set for fall theater production
Open auditions for the fall production by Glendale Community College’s theater arts department will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 30 in the school’s auditorium.
The “devised piece” is yet to be titled, according to school officials.
Those who plan to audition only need to pick one of the dates. Selected performers for the production are required to take two theater arts courses at the college.
Stage managers and technical operators are also needed for the production. Those interested in behind-the-scenes roles should call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5635 or 3044. Crew members must enroll in a technical theater course.
The play will run Oct. 25 through Nov. 4 in the Studio Theatre.
For more information about the auditions or the theater arts department go to glendale.edu/theatre or call 818-240-1000, Ext. 5618.
Welding courses offered in the fall
There are still some openings in Glendale Community College’s welding program this coming fall.
The welding/metallurgy department holds classes primarily in the afternoons and evenings to accommodate the schedules of working students, though some day classes have been added for the fall semester.
The program’s curriculum is designed to meet the needs of both certificate and transfer students.
Occupational welding is a two-year program designed to prepare students to enter into the welding field as a combination welder. The emphasis is on students earning welding certification at the completion of the necessary courses.
Some of the courses required for the certification include engineering print reading for industry, general welding, occupational welding, advanced welding procedures and principles of metallurgy and heat treating.
Other program information can be found at glendale.edu/welding. Check the online class schedule for openings in the fall classes at glendale.edu/schedules.
Free lip-reading course for the hearing impaired available
A free lip-reading course will be offered by Glendale Community College’s Center for Students with Disabilities beginning Aug. 27.
The class will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Glendale Adult Recreation Center, 201 E. Colorado St. through Dec. 6. The class can be entered at any time during the semester. Register online at glendale.edu/apply.
The course is designed to improve communication skills for those who are hearing impaired by recognizing visible sounds on the lips. The anatomy of the ear and the hearing process will be discussed, and interpretation of an audiogram will be explained.
Speech therapist Stela Fejtek will be the instructor. She holds a master’s degree in communicative disorders from California State University, Northridge. She is a learning-disabilities specialist at Glendale Community College, with extensive experience in aural rehabilitation.
For more information, contact the instructor at sfejtek@glendale.edu or (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5413.