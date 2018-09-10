GCC: Writer’s reading series continues this month

The Los Angeles Writers Reading Series at Glendale Community College will present award-winning science fiction author Charles Yu at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the college’s student center.
Yu was a story editor on the HBO series “Westworld,” and co-wrote the episode “Trace Decay.” He served as executive story editor on the HBO series “Here and Now” and wrote the episode, “Dream Logic.”
He is the author of the novel “How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe” and the short story collections titled “Third Class Superhero” and “Sorry Please Thank You.”
The ongoing series celebrates local writers and gives students access to literary events where they can meet and talk with authors who wrote some of the material used in their English classes.
There will be a short question-and-answer session after the reading.
The event is open to the public.
For more information, call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5606.
Science lecture series’ topic will be genome editing
The Glendale Community College Science Lecture Series’ upcoming presentation will be titled “CRISPR Babies and Wild Animals: The Brave New World of Genome Editing.”
It will be presented at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 in room 177 of the Cimmarusti Science Center.
The speaker will be the school’s biology instructor Robert Mauk, who will discuss CRISPR, a revolutionary gene-editing technology that has been developed over the last 10 years.
Mauk is a former Glendale Community College student who went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at UCLA, a master’s degree at CSU Northridge and a doctorate degree in molecular biology at UC Irvine.
Alumni artists featured in gallery exhibit
Former Glendale Community College art students will be featured in the new exhibit titled “Four Artists/In Paint,” opening Monday and running through Nov. 15.
The artists, Katelyn Dorroh, Zach Mendoza, Nicole Petrou and Argineh Zadoorian, studied art at GCC before transferring and earning their bachelor degrees in art. They are now working contemporary artists.
The gallery is located in the foyer of the college’s library building. A reception for the artists will be held on Oct. 11 in the gallery from 5 to 8 p.m., with an artist round table discussion at 6:30 p.m.
Career seminar held for fire academy
The Verdugo Fire Academy offers monthly career planning seminars at Glendale Fire Station 21, located at 421 Oak St. The next seminar will be held Oct. 6.
The seminars, which are held from 10 a.m. to noon, provide information about the academy and the application process.
Speakers include area fire chiefs, firefighters and staff who discuss topics including resume development, preparing for an oral interview and keys to a successful career in fire service.
To find out more about the seminars and fire academy courses, visit glendale.edu/fire.
WENDY GROVE is the public information coordinator for Glendale Community College.