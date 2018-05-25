Musings on the apricot tree on centennial of Armenia’s independence

May 28 marks the centennial of Armenia's independence.
The world may not know of the paradise that is Armenia, neither from the biblical nor ancient historical natural perspective. Armenia is ancient and traces its roots to biblical beginnings, beautiful cascading hills filled with apricot trees.
The apricot tree was first planted in Armenia and has been widespread around the world. The oldest apricot tree, 4,000 years old, was recently discovered in Armenia. Armenians trace their heritage to Noah. After the Great Flood waters receded, Noah's Ark landed on Mount Ararat in the Armenian Highland.
Eventually kingdoms of Armenia were formed and existed until 1392 AD, marked by the demise of the ruling king. The king had unsuccessfully petitioned the monarchs of both England and France to support his claim to his kingdom. Following the void left by his death, this beautiful land was decimated by invading forces.
While the last Armenian king, Levon VI, was buried in Paris among the French monarchy, the apricot tree was growing high in the sky in Armenia against the gravity of world politics.
Armenia's first independence lasted between 1918 and 1920, before its absorption to the Soviet Union. Notwithstanding the pride and happiness that Armenians feel about their independence, they feel somehow incomplete. From anywhere in the capital city of Yerevan when you look eastward, you see Mt. Ararat, the symbol of Armenia, but sadly not with Mother Armenia.
The higher the apricot tree grows, the more the world sees Armenia. The apricot tree stood still — after the king died, while Armenians suffered genocide, through Armenian independence and the domination by the Soviet Union. This is why Armenia's apricot tree is majestic!
Rachel Melikian
Glendale