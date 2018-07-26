Could reflective building materials be faulted for some of Glendale’s traffic accidents?

Glendale has to preserve its natural beauty and historic quality. For example, maintaining the original natural bricks that adorned Glendale Galleria initially is more pleasing aesthetically. Enacting city codes that both preserve the historical quality and prevent unnecessary distractions that might cause motor vehicle collisions could greatly benefit the city.
Additionally, replacing the bricks with shiny artificial materials that reflect and project light can be detrimental to eyesight. The advertisements displayed on the digital billboard should be limited because their constant changing projects even more light. Materials used to build the elevators such as recycled aluminum or polished chrome can also harm vision. Light pollution can lead to vision degeneration, limit the visibility of pedestrians increasing risk of accidents, temporary blindness and lesser reaction time in drivers.
Further remodeling outside the Galleria, and in Glendale more generally, should aim to maintain a more natural appearance, using more muted colors. We should also encourage planting more trees, flowers and other vegetation. Not only is it more aesthetically pleasing, but also it’s better for vision overall and, I believe, would improve our city’s ongoing issues with traffic safety.
Rachel Melikian
Glendale
---
The city of Glendale, in response to a citizen’s request to add a midblock crosswalk in Kenneth Village, will hold a special community meeting on Thursday, Aug. 2 to hear all sides of this somewhat controversial issue.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Balboa Elementary School’s auditorium, 1844 Bel Aire Drive.
In the last year, the Village has become a popular destination due to new businesses, especially those that are food-related. There are traffic signals at the corner of Grandview Avenue and Kenneth Road and four-way stop signs at Sonora Avenue and Kenneth but nothing in the middle, so there is a certain amount of jaywalking. A crosswalk would eliminate two or three parking spots on each side of the street.
The pros (safety) versus the cons (parking space removal) seem to be the major concerns, although other issues, such as the one-hour parking time limit, could come up.
I am neutral on this but pleased to see the city is giving people an opportunity to weigh in on this proposal.
Carol Brusha
Glendale
--
I managed the Grayson Power Plant for 20 years. I have a full understanding of the electrical system in our city of Glendale. Comments by others on what they think GWP should do for the future are good to discuss, but they are not always fully informed on all the conditions that our electrical system gets exposed to.
Today our electrical system is exposed to more conditions that will interrupt our supply of energy than ever before. For those that don't fully understand all this, they should continue to help but not interfere with what GWP needs to do to make sure a reliable source of electricity is always available to our city.
Larry Moorehouse
Glendale