Photo Gallery: iwitness Armenian Genocide survivors' portraits installation at Central Park in Glendale

Raul Roa / Staff Photographer

A man walks by an installation of Armenian Genocide survivors' portraits called iWitness, sponsored by the City of Glendale, Library Arts & Culture Dept., and the Community Services & Parks Dept., at Central Park in Glendale on Friday, May 5, 2017. The installation is of close-up portraits of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. According to the installation's description by Ramela Grigorian Abbamontian, PhD., "These portraits, like the survivors themselves, function as testimonies of the Genocide and the subsequent lives in the Diaspora." The explanation also states that "The survivors' direct, confrontational gazes are no longer those of terrified young children, but rather, they are the defiant eyes boldly looking out and claiming a place - a voice - in history." The design concept was by Narineh Mirzaeian and the iwitness draws its material from the archives of the Genocide Project.

A man walks by an installation of Armenian Genocide survivors' portraits called iWitness, sponsored by the City of Glendale, Library Arts & Culture Dept., and the Community Services & Parks Dept., at Central Park in Glendale on Friday, May 5, 2017. The installation is of close-up portraits of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. According to the installation's description by Ramela Grigorian Abbamontian, PhD., "These portraits, like the survivors themselves, function as testimonies of the Genocide and the subsequent lives in the Diaspora." The explanation also states that "The survivors' direct, confrontational gazes are no longer those of terrified young children, but rather, they are the defiant eyes boldly looking out and claiming a place - a voice - in history." The design concept was by Narineh Mirzaeian and the iwitness draws its material from the archives of the Genocide Project. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)