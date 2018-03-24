Photo Gallery: Two-Strike Park Easter egg hunt

Raul Roa / Staff Photographer

Emma Mnatsakanyan, 3 of La Crescenta, races for Easter eggs, at the Two-Strike Park Easter Egg Hunt, in La Crescenta on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The event, which included coloring and photos with the Easter bunny, was sponsored by the L.A. County Parks & Recreation Dept. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)