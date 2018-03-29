Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep volleyball still tops in Prep League

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep 3, Firebaugh 0: Majeed Ismail had 12 kills Wednesday to propel visiting Flintridge Prep to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-19 Prep League road win.
The Rebels (13-1, 3-0 in league) got seven kills and four aces from AJ Nicassio and six kills and three aces from Nathan Powell.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 10, Simi Valley 3: Peyton Marshall finished with four goals and two assists and Madeline Heeg added three goals and two assists Tuesday to lift the visiting Falcons to a nonleague victory.
Crescenta Valley goalkeeper Phoebe Crowther had seven saves.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Citrus College 8, Glendale Community College 0 (six innings): Glendale suffered a Western State Conference East Division road loss Wednesday. The Vaqueros dipped to 4-24-1, 1-9 in the division.