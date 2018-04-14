Sports Roundup: GCC men’s tennis duo not able to advance

MEN'S TENNIS
Glendale Community College in conference tournament: The Vaqueros doubles team of Kyle Moss and Jesse Breidenbach lost in a backdraw match Friday in Western State Conference play at Ventura Collage.
The Glendale college pair was defeated, 8-2, by Andrew Kimelman and Erick Gill of Los Angeles Pierce College.
"They fell behind early and it was tough for them to fight their way back," Glendale college coach Chris Tissot said. "It was a tough day but the great thing is that they fought and that's all you can ask of them."
"But overall I thought that they played pretty well, although it was definitely an uphill battle for them."
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 10, Mira Costa 9: The Falcons (8-4) posted a nonleague win at Glendale High on Friday. Crescenta Valley received four goals from Peyton Marshall and two from Lexi Ballard.
BOYS' LACROSSE
Glendale 8 Long Beach Poly 7 (double overtime): Luis Mendoza scored the winning goal to lift the host Nitros in a nonconference match Friday.
Glendale (2-7) received three goals from Brendan Marquardt and two from Jason Camacho.
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Marymount 66, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 51: The Tologs dropped to 1-3 in Mission League action in close meet at Loyola High on Thursday.
Freshman Madison Leroy won two events, the 100-meters in 13.55 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 53.55.
Sophomore Lauren Bolte captured the 200 in 27.42, while sophomore Lauren Nettels claimed the 3,200 in 11:58.08 and the team's 400 relay was victorious in 4:50.23.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Loyola 96, St. Francis 31: The Golden Knights dropped a Mission League track meet Thursday evening.
St. Francis is 1-3 in league, though the squad picked up three individual victories.
Junior Matthew Molina clinched the 110-meter hurdles (15.30 seconds) and high jump (6 feet, 4 inches), while senior Andrew Monarrez captured the long jump (21-10).
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burbank 3, Hoover 0: The Tornadoes suffered a 25-16, 25-7, 25-6 loss to the Bulldogs Friday afternoon on the road.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 6, Crespi 5: St. Francis got a walk-off single from Brendan Durfee in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored Hayden Byrnes to record a Mission League win Friday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Golden Knights (7-10, 2-4 in league) got a complete-game effort from pitcher Chris Stamos, who scattered eight hits and struck out seven. Durfee had three hits and scored three runs for St. Francis.
Pasadena 10, Hoover 3: Hoover dropped a Pacific League road contest Friday. the Tornadoes dipped to 1-16, 0-6 in league.
Arcadia 10, Glendale 0: The Nitros dropped a Pacific League contest on Friday afternoon to drop to 3-12-1 and 0-6 in league.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
East L.A. College 11, Glendale Community College 5: Glendale (5-30-1) dropped a nonleague home contest Friday at the Glendale Sports Complex.