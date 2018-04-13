Sports Roundup: Huntley pitches Prep softball to league win

SOFTBALL
Flintridge Prep 11, Westridge 1 (five innings): Flintridge Prep pitcher Kate Huntley pitched an abbreviated no-hitter, striking out six, Thursday to lift the host Rebels to a Prep League win.
The Rebels (3-5, 2-4 in league) got three hits from Emma Stellar, including a three-run home run and two doubles. She also drove in six runs.
Alemany 15, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Tologs began Mission League play Thursday with a road defeat. Flintridge Sacred Heart fell to 10-6.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep 3, Chadwick 0: AJ Nicassio collected 13 kills and three aces and Majeed Ismail added eight kills to lift visiting Flintridge Prep to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-13 Prep League win Thursday.
The Rebels (15-1, 5-0 in league) got 27 assists and four aces from Tim Treinen.
BOYS' TENNIS
St. Francis 13, Crespi 5: St. Francis recorded a Mission League road win Thursday at Braemar Country Club in Tarzana.
The Golden Knights improved to 3-6, 2-4 in league.
Crescenta Valley 18, Hoover 0: Crescenta Valley notched a Pacific League home win Thursday.
The Falcons are 12-2, 8-1 in league.
Flintridge Prep 9, Chadwick 9 (Rebels win on games, 75-59): Flintridge Prep began Prep League play Thursday with a win at Ernie Howlett Park in Rolling Hills Estates.
Burbank 13, Glendale 5: The host Nitros dropped a Pacific League match Thursday.
BOYS' GOLF
Crescenta Valley in Pacific League match: The Falcons finished second with a 420 on Thursday at Whittier Narrows Golf Course in South El Monte.
Crescenta Valley received a seven-over-par 79 from Nate Frink. Crescenta Valley finished nine strokes behind Arcadia.
Flintridge Prep 226, Firebaugh 309: Ben Sacks carded a two-under-par 34 on Thursday to lift the visiting Rebels in a prep League match at Los Amigos Golf Course in Downey.
Flintridge Prep is 9-3, 1-2 in league.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 19, Antelope Valley College 0: Grant Mona had three hits, scored three runs and had three runs batted in and Troy Viola had two hits and drove in two rus to lift the visiting Vaqueros in a Western State Conference East Division contest.
Glendale (23-10, 12-1 in the division) received three hits, three runs and two RBI from Jake Selco and three hits from Mitchell Rathbun.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Glendale Community College 22, West L.A. College 0 (five innings): Host Glendale snapped an 11-game losing streak Thursday with a Western State Conference East Division win at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Vaqueros improved to 5-29-1, 2-11 in the division.
Twitter: @TCNGrantGordon