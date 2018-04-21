Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley baseball rallies past Muir

Andrew Odom qualified in the 400 (third, 56.26) and 800 (fifth, 2:15.57), Jonathan Le in the 100 (second, 11.81) and the 200 (fourth, 24.78), Thomas Porter in the 100 (seventh, 12.25) and 200 (third, 24.57), Sunay Poole in the 1,600 (10th, 5:12.06) and in the 800 (eighth, 2:19.50) and Grady Morrissey in the 1,600 (ninth, 5:09.54) and in the 800 (10th, 2:27.56).