Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep boys’ volleyball perfect in Prep League

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep 3, Chadwick 0: The Rebels capped Prep League play undefeated with a 25-119, 25-15, 26-24 home win Tuesday.
The Rebels, who have won six straight league titles, received 15 kills from AJ Nicassio and nine kills and four blocks from Garrett Gaines. Majeed Ismail added seven kills for Flintridge Prep (18-1, 8-0 in league).
"It means a lot to me and the guys," Flintridge Prep coach Sean Beattie said. "It was one of our goals at the start of the year and now we've accomplished it.
"It's not easy to win six league championships in a row and the guys are proud of that. Now we want to keep that momentum going into the playoffs."
BOYS' TENNIS
Chadwick 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League home match at Arcadia Tennis Center. The Rebels are 3-7, 2-2 in league,
Arcadia 18, Hoover 0: Hoover dropped a Pacific League match Monday.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 7, Chadwick 5 (nine innings): The visiting Rebels scored three runs in the ninth and then allowed one in return before holding on for a Prep League victory Tuesday afternoon.
Flintridge Prep (12-4, 4-2) took a 4-0 lead, only to see Chadwick tie before the Rebels closed out a win.
Harvard-Westlake 4, St. Francis 1: Aaron Treloar had a sacrifice fly and a hit and threw five innings on the mound, allowing three hits, two earned runs and six walks with three strikeouts.
Hayden Byrnes had a pair of hits, including a triple, Doyle Kane had two hits, including a double and Mikey Kane had a triple and a run.
St. Francis sits at 8-13, 3-7.
GIRLS' DIVING
Crescenta Valley at Mission League finals: Junior Katelynn Shaheen qualified to the CIF Division II prelims at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center by finishing first in the 1-meter springboard championship.
Shaheen finished with 524.30 points after 11 dives, which put her comfortably ahead of Immaculate Heart's Brighida Rosendahl (480.95). However, Shaheen competed as a guest and not as a member of the league, so she was not eligible for a league title.
Shaheen is the defending CIF Southern Section Division II champion and was one of two Falcons' competitors along with junior Isabelle Jewett, who finished fourth with 368.35 points.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League finals: The Tologs didn't win any league titles and finished third with 494 points in Tuesday's meet at Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.
BOYS' SWIMMING
St. Francis in Mission League finals: The Golden Knights didn't win any league titles and finished sixth with 224 points in Tuesday's meet at Rose Bowl Aquatics Center.
BOYS' GOLF
Flintridge Prep 234, Firebaugh 295: Ben Sacks fired a four-under-par 32 on Tuesday to lift the host Rebels to a Prep League win at Altadena Golf Course. Flintridge Prep is 10-5, 2-4 in league.
St. Francis 378, Valencia Valencia 429: St. Francis (7-4) recorded a nonleague win Monday at Encino Golf Course. Henry Fitzhugh carded a four-under-par 69 for the Golden Knights, who received a 73 from Lake Kim and a 76 from Vincent Bedros.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 6, Citrus College 3: Glendale registered a Western State Conference East Division win Tuesday at Stengel Field. The Vaqueros (26-12, 15-3 in the division) received a two-run home run from Troy Viola in the seventh inning to take a 5-3 lead. Viola had a run-scoring in the fifth to tie it at 3.
Glendale leads College of the Canyons by one game with two contests remaining.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Antelope Valley College 13, Glendale Community College 4: Host Glendale dropped a Western State Conference East Division 6-home game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex. The Vaqueros dipped to 6-31-1, 3-10 in the division.
