Sports Roundup: Glendale girls’ tennis opens season with win

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Glendale 15, Mark Keppel 3: Glendale began its season on a winning note with a nonleague road victory Wednesday.
Glendale’s Celine Kachiki swept her three sets without losing a game.
La Cañada 14, Crescenta Valley 4: Crescenta Valley started its season Wednesday with a nonleague defeat on the road.
The Falcons got a sweep in doubles from Polin Crete and Anjana Saravanan, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Glendale d. Holy Family, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18, 25-14: Holy Family (2-1) suffered a nonleague road defeat Wednesday.
The Gaels got 18 kills and 36 digs from Meghann Velasquez, 27 assists and nine kills from Michelle Barraza and 47 digs from Kaylee Hernandez.
Flintridge Prep d. Temple City, 25-20, 26-24, 25-12: The visiting Rebels began their season Tuesday with a nonleague victory.
Flintridge Prep received 19 kills from Jada Gritton, 39 assists from Ani Bernardi and 12 kills from Libby Penn.
Flintridge Sacred Heart d. La Salle, 25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18: The host Tologs (2-1) posted a nonleague win Monday.
Peyton DeJardin contributed 25 kills and Megan Lund added 13 kills for Flintridge Sacred Heart, which got 11 kills and 14 digs from Dani Thomas-Nathan and 35 assists from Abby Kim.