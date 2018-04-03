GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

All-Area Boys’ Basketball First Team

By Staff Reports
Apr 03, 2018 | 4:40 PM
All-Area Boys’ Basketball First Team
Glendale High senior Eli Degrate was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Eli Degrate, Senior, Guard/Forward, Glendale

All-Pacific League first-team selection averaged 20 points per game for playoff-bound Nitros. Contributed seven rebounds and four assists per game.

Advertisement
La Cañada High junior Ryan Graves was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball First Team.
La Cañada High junior Ryan Graves was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Ryan Graves, Junior, Forward, La Cañada

Tabbed Rio Hondo League co-Most Valuable Player. Averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals per game to help Spartans win league title.
St. Francis High junior Andre Henry was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball First Team.
St. Francis High junior Andre Henry was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball First Team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Andre Henry, Junior, Guard, St. Francis

All-Mission League second-team selection. Averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Providence High senior Tevan Khudatyan was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball First Team.
Providence High senior Tevan Khudatyan was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Tevan Khudatyan, Senior, Guard, Providence

Scored in double figures in all 29 games he played, tallying 20 or more points 18 times. Contributed team-high 21.9 points to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

La Cañada High senior Patric Panoosi was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball First Team.
La Cañada High senior Patric Panoosi was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball First Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Patric Panoosi, Senior, Guard, La Cañada

Selected to All-Rio Hondo League first-team. Registered 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.6 assists per contest.

St. Monica Academy's Peter Grimm was selected the All-Area Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year.
St. Monica Academy's Peter Grimm was selected the All-Area Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year. (Photo by Dan Watson)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Peter Grimm, St. Monica Academy

Guided the Crusaders to the program's first 20-win season as the team advanced to the Division V-A semifinals for the first time in school history. Crusaders finished 21-6 following another first when they advanced to the CIF State Division V tournament.

Advertisement
Advertisement