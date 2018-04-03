All-Area Boys’ Basketball First Team

Eli Degrate, Senior, Guard/Forward, Glendale
All-Pacific League first-team selection averaged 20 points per game for playoff-bound Nitros. Contributed seven rebounds and four assists per game.
Ryan Graves, Junior, Forward, La Cañada
Tabbed Rio Hondo League co-Most Valuable Player. Averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals per game to help Spartans win league title.
Andre Henry, Junior, Guard, St. Francis
All-Mission League second-team selection. Averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
Tevan Khudatyan, Senior, Guard, Providence
Scored in double figures in all 29 games he played, tallying 20 or more points 18 times. Contributed team-high 21.9 points to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Patric Panoosi, Senior, Guard, La Cañada
Selected to All-Rio Hondo League first-team. Registered 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.6 assists per contest.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Peter Grimm, St. Monica Academy
Guided the Crusaders to the program's first 20-win season as the team advanced to the Division V-A semifinals for the first time in school history. Crusaders finished 21-6 following another first when they advanced to the CIF State Division V tournament.