All-Area Boys’ Basketball Second Team

Nick Davis, Senior, Forward, Flintridge Prep
Prep League first-team pick averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
Dennis Flowers III, Junior, Guard, St. Francis
All-Mission League second-team honoree contributed 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Peter Ford, Senior, Center, St. Monica Academy
The All-CIF Division V-A first-team pick guided his team to its best season in school history. Averaged 18.6 points and nine rebounds per game in postseason run to CIF semifinals.
Omar Searcy, Senior, Guard, Burroughs
All-Pacific League second-team selection averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Tyrese Willis, Junior, Guard, Burbank
All-Pacific League first-team pick averaged 14.7 points and nearly five assists per game.