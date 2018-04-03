GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

All-Area Boys’ Basketball Second Team

By Staff Reports
Apr 03, 2018 | 2:50 PM
Burroughs High senior Omar Searcy, left, was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball Second Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Nick Davis, Senior, Forward, Flintridge Prep

Prep League first-team pick averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Dennis Flowers III, Junior, Guard, St. Francis

All-Mission League second-team honoree contributed 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
St. Monica Academy senior center Peter Ford was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball Second Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Peter Ford, Senior, Center, St. Monica Academy

The All-CIF Division V-A first-team pick guided his team to its best season in school history. Averaged 18.6 points and nine rebounds per game in postseason run to CIF semifinals.

Omar Searcy, Senior, Guard, Burroughs

All-Pacific League second-team selection averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Burbank junior Tyrese Willis was selected to the All-Area Boys' Basketball Second Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Tyrese Willis, Junior, Guard, Burbank

All-Pacific League first-team pick averaged 14.7 points and nearly five assists per game.

