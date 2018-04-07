GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

All-Area Girls’ Water Polo First Team

By Staff Reports
Apr 07, 2018 | 2:45 PM
All-Area Girls’ Water Polo First Team
La Cañada High junior Genevieve Fraipoint, right, was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team. (Photo by Miguel Vasconcellos)

Genevieve Fraipoint, Junior, Attacker, La Cañada

The All-Rio Hondo League first-team selection led the Spartans in goals (52), while drawing 30 exclusions and adding 21 assists. Was also an All-CIF Southern Section Division II second-team honoree.

Advertisement
Crescenta Valley High junior Alex Garas was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team.
Crescenta Valley High junior Alex Garas was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Alex Garas, Junior, Utility, Crescenta Valley

The Pacific League co-Player of the Year finished with 58 goals, 45 assists and 69 steals in limited action. Earned an All-CIF Southern Section Division III first-team pick.
Flintridge Prep freshman Natalie Kaplanyan was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team.
Flintridge Prep freshman Natalie Kaplanyan was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Natalie Kaplanyan, Freshman, Utility, Flintridge Prep

Finished with 65 goals and 60 steals to earn All-Prep League first-team honors and help Rebels qualify for the playoffs for first time since 2003.

Crescenta Valley High senior Kaitlyn Moguel was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team.
Crescenta Valley High senior Kaitlyn Moguel was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Kaitlyn Moguel, Senior, Utility, Crescenta Valley

The Pacific League co-Player of the Year collected 83 goals, 53 assists and 107 steals. Also earned an All-CIF Southern Section Division III second-team nod.

Crescenta Valley High senior Allison Smith was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team.
Crescenta Valley High senior Allison Smith was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Allison Smith, Senior, Goalkeeper, Crescenta Valley

All-Pacific League first-team pick finished with 204 saves and 16 steals for the Pacific League champions.

La Cañada High junior Maddy Solares was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team.
La Cañada High junior Maddy Solares was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Maddy Solares, Junior, Two-meter Attacker, La Cañada

The All-Rio Hondo League first-teamer was the Spartans' leader in exclusions drawn (42), assists (41) and was second in goals (48). Was also an All-CIF Southern Section Division II third-team selection.

Burroughs High senior Gwen Turla was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team.
Burroughs High senior Gwen Turla was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo first team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Gwen Turla, Senior, Attacker, Burroughs

Indians' top attacker was an All-Pacific League first-team selection and finished with 57 goals for CIF quarterfinalists.

La Cañada High's Ian Davidson was named the All-Area Girls' Water Polo Coach of the Year..
La Cañada High's Ian Davidson was named the All-Area Girls' Water Polo Coach of the Year.. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ian Davidson, La Cañada

In his first season after taking over for his wife, Davidson's Spartans finished 18-10 and 8-0 in league and won a third straight Rio Hondo League title and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division II playoffs.

Advertisement
Advertisement