All-Area Girls’ Water Polo First Team

Genevieve Fraipoint, Junior, Attacker, La Cañada
The All-Rio Hondo League first-team selection led the Spartans in goals (52), while drawing 30 exclusions and adding 21 assists. Was also an All-CIF Southern Section Division II second-team honoree.
Alex Garas, Junior, Utility, Crescenta Valley
The Pacific League co-Player of the Year finished with 58 goals, 45 assists and 69 steals in limited action. Earned an All-CIF Southern Section Division III first-team pick.
Natalie Kaplanyan, Freshman, Utility, Flintridge Prep
Finished with 65 goals and 60 steals to earn All-Prep League first-team honors and help Rebels qualify for the playoffs for first time since 2003.
Kaitlyn Moguel, Senior, Utility, Crescenta Valley
The Pacific League co-Player of the Year collected 83 goals, 53 assists and 107 steals. Also earned an All-CIF Southern Section Division III second-team nod.
Allison Smith, Senior, Goalkeeper, Crescenta Valley
All-Pacific League first-team pick finished with 204 saves and 16 steals for the Pacific League champions.
Maddy Solares, Junior, Two-meter Attacker, La Cañada
The All-Rio Hondo League first-teamer was the Spartans' leader in exclusions drawn (42), assists (41) and was second in goals (48). Was also an All-CIF Southern Section Division II third-team selection.
Gwen Turla, Senior, Attacker, Burroughs
Indians' top attacker was an All-Pacific League first-team selection and finished with 57 goals for CIF quarterfinalists.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ian Davidson, La Cañada
In his first season after taking over for his wife, Davidson's Spartans finished 18-10 and 8-0 in league and won a third straight Rio Hondo League title and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division II playoffs.