All-Area Girls’ Water Polo Second Team

By Staff Reports
Apr 07, 2018 | 9:45 AM
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy senior Zoe Drobenko was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Zoe Drobenko, Senior, Utility, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

The All-Mission League first-team selection was a driving force for the Tologs.

Glendale High sophomore Jamie Fritz was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team.
Glendale High sophomore Jamie Fritz was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Jamie Fritz, Sophomore, Utility, Glendale

The All-Pacific League first-team pick tallied 56 goals, 52 steals and 30 assists.
La Cañada High junior Tess Fundter was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team.
La Cañada High junior Tess Fundter was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Tess Fundter, Junior, Two-Meter Defender, La Cañada

The All-Rio Hondo League first-team pick tallied 26 goals, 31 assists and 10 exclusions drawn.

Crescenta Valley sophomore Lexie Kawachi was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team.
Crescenta Valley sophomore Lexie Kawachi was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Lexie Kawachi, Sophomore, Attacker, Crescenta Valley

The All-CIF third-team pick and all-league first-teamer had 44 goals, 33 assists and 44 steals.

Glendale High senior Mondana Nassirpour, right, was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team.
Glendale High senior Mondana Nassirpour, right, was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Mondana Nassirpour, Senior, Utility, Glendale

Finished with 61 goals, 27 assists and 22 steals in garnering All-Pacific League honorable mention.

Burroughs High sophomore Emma Nathan was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team.
Burroughs High sophomore Emma Nathan was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Emma Nathan, Sophomore, Goalkeeper, Burroughs

All-Pacific League second-team selection had 150 saves for CIF quarterfinalists.

Crescenta Valley High sophomore Hanna Ziccardi was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team.
Crescenta Valley High sophomore Hanna Ziccardi was named to the All-Area Girls' Water Polo second team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Hanna Ziccardi, Sophomore, Attacker, Crescenta Valley

Had 43 goals, 30 assists and 47 steals in earning All-Pacific League second-team honors.

