All-Area Girls’ Water Polo Second Team

Zoe Drobenko, Senior, Utility, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy
The All-Mission League first-team selection was a driving force for the Tologs.
Jamie Fritz, Sophomore, Utility, Glendale
The All-Pacific League first-team pick tallied 56 goals, 52 steals and 30 assists.
Tess Fundter, Junior, Two-Meter Defender, La Cañada
The All-Rio Hondo League first-team pick tallied 26 goals, 31 assists and 10 exclusions drawn.
Lexie Kawachi, Sophomore, Attacker, Crescenta Valley
The All-CIF third-team pick and all-league first-teamer had 44 goals, 33 assists and 44 steals.
Mondana Nassirpour, Senior, Utility, Glendale
Finished with 61 goals, 27 assists and 22 steals in garnering All-Pacific League honorable mention.
Emma Nathan, Sophomore, Goalkeeper, Burroughs
All-Pacific League second-team selection had 150 saves for CIF quarterfinalists.
Hanna Ziccardi, Sophomore, Attacker, Crescenta Valley
Had 43 goals, 30 assists and 47 steals in earning All-Pacific League second-team honors.