All-Area Boys' Soccer Second Team

By Staff Reports
Apr 22, 2018 | 2:10 PM
La Cañada High senior Armen Eyssakhanian was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer Second Team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Andrew Alexander, Junior, Defender, Glendale

All-Pacific League first-team honoree finished with one goal and two assists.

Ryan Cabello, Senior, Defender, La Cañada

All-Rio Hondo League first-team selection was stalwart in the back for Spartans.

Scott Cross-Hernandez, Junior, Defender/Midfielder, St. Francis

All-Mission League second-team selection contributed two goals and three assists.

Armen Eyssakhanian, Senior, Midfielder, La Cañada

Had six goals and seven assists, earning All-Rio Hondo League first-team honors.

Providence senior Elias Ferguson was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer Second Team. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

Elias Ferguson, Senior, Forward, Providence

All-Independence League pick had 16 goals to go along with 11 assists.

Dylan Pastor, Senior, Midfielder, La Cañada

All-Rio Hondo League second-team selection finished with five goals and five assists.

Topli Petko, Senior, Defender, Burroughs

All-Pacific League honorable mention had four goals and seven assists.

Kyle Quesada, Senior, Midfielder/Forward, Crescenta Valley

All-Pacific League first-team honoree finished with six goals, eight assists.

Burroughs High junior Esteban Alcantar was named to the All-Area Boys’ Soccer Second Team. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

Carlos Rosales, Sophomore, Midfielder, Burroughs

Had one goal and eight assists in earning All-Pacific League first-team honors.

Aidan Schraeder, Senior, Goalkeeper, Flintridge Prep

All-Prep League first-team selection finished with 72 saves for Rebels.

Weston Tengan, Senior, Defender, Providence

Was the Independence League Player of the Year, providing consistently outstanding defense for league champs.

