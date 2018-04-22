All-Area Boys' Soccer Second Team

Andrew Alexander, Junior, Defender, Glendale
All-Pacific League first-team honoree finished with one goal and two assists.
Ryan Cabello, Senior, Defender, La Cañada
All-Rio Hondo League first-team selection was stalwart in the back for Spartans.
Scott Cross-Hernandez, Junior, Defender/Midfielder, St. Francis
All-Mission League second-team selection contributed two goals and three assists.
Armen Eyssakhanian, Senior, Midfielder, La Cañada
Had six goals and seven assists, earning All-Rio Hondo League first-team honors.
Elias Ferguson, Senior, Forward, Providence
All-Independence League pick had 16 goals to go along with 11 assists.
Dylan Pastor, Senior, Midfielder, La Cañada
All-Rio Hondo League second-team selection finished with five goals and five assists.
Topli Petko, Senior, Defender, Burroughs
All-Pacific League honorable mention had four goals and seven assists.
Kyle Quesada, Senior, Midfielder/Forward, Crescenta Valley
All-Pacific League first-team honoree finished with six goals, eight assists.
Carlos Rosales, Sophomore, Midfielder, Burroughs
Had one goal and eight assists in earning All-Pacific League first-team honors.
Aidan Schraeder, Senior, Goalkeeper, Flintridge Prep
All-Prep League first-team selection finished with 72 saves for Rebels.
Weston Tengan, Senior, Defender, Providence
Was the Independence League Player of the Year, providing consistently outstanding defense for league champs.