All-Area Softball First Team

Alexis Abboud, Senior, Infielder, La Cañada: Rio Hondo League Most Valuable Player for the Rio Hondo League champions batted .582 with 26 runs and 34 RBI to lead the Spartans.
Chloe Bookmyer, Sophomore, Infielder, Burroughs: Made a huge impact for the playoff-bound Indians as she was voted Pacific League Player of the Year, producing regular season numbers of a .659 batting average with 29 hits, 16 runs and 15 RBI.
Natalie Dale, Senior, Utility, Flintridge Prep: After a season hiatus, returned and shined once again as a first-team All-Prep League honoree. Speed and rangy at shortstop, she hit .481 with 32 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and 10 RBI.
Maddie DeLeon, Sophomore, Infielder, Crescenta Valley: Put up huge number for the Falcons lineup as the first-team All-Pacific League honoree hit .506 (42 for 83) with eight home runs and 22 overall extra-base hits, 46 RBI and 37 runs.
Melissa Grande, Junior, Outfielder, Flintridge Prep: Maintained stellar play for Rebels as she was a first-team All-Prep Leaguer and All-CIF Southern Section Division VII pick with a .517 (31 for 60) average, 28 runs, 25 RBI, 11 doubles and 11 stolen bases as a key figure in Prep collecting two playoff wins.
Alyssa Hernandez, Junior, Infielder, Crescenta Valley: One of the very best in the area, the slick-fielding shortstop was a first-team All-Pacific Leaguer with monstrous numbers as she hit .548 (57 for 104), with 15 doubles, eight triples, three home runs, 46 runs and 37 RBI.
Macie Jensen, Senior, Outfielder, Burbank: Aided Bulldogs’ return to playoffs as All-Pacific League first-teamer tallied a .385 batting average (30 for 78), 21 RBI, 24 runs, five triples and 16 stolen bases.
Presley Miraglia, Senior, Pitcher, Burroughs: Made triumphant return and was an All-Pacific League first-teamer with a .536 batting average at plate and, in circle, was 5-1 with a 0.65 earned-run average with 44 strikeouts and two walks over 43 regular season innings. Handed Crescenta Valley its only league loss and threw a shutout in a first-round playoff win over Bonita.
Amanda Ramirez, Junior, Utility, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy: Ultra-talented shortstop had season cut short by injury but still put up big numbers in only 17 games as she hit .431 (25 for 58) with 19 runs, 15 RBI, 11 extra-base hits, a .500 on-base percentage, stole six bases and made no errors.
Emma Stellar, Freshman, Catcher, Flintridge: Posted a simply outstanding debut season as the first-team All-CIF and All-Prep League pick hit .548 (34 for 62) with 33 runs, 39 RBI, eight home runs, 11 doubles, three triples , a .600 on-base percentage and eight stolen bases.
Holly Stoner, Senior, Pitcher, La Cañada: Key to a run to the CIF Southern Section Division V quarterfinals, the Rio Hondo League Most Valuable Pitcher tallied a 22-5-1 record with a 0.97 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 122 innings.
Kristy Taix, Junior, Outfielder, Crescenta Valley: Had a breakout season and earned first-team All-Pacific League nod with a .554 (41 for 74) average 33 runs, 26 RBI and 11 doubles.
Emily Tinkham, Junior, Infielder, La Cañada: One of the area’s top talents was a first-team All-Rio Hondo League selection who batted .532 with 31 runs and 22 RBI.