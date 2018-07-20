All-Area Softball First Team

Presley Miraglia, Senior, Pitcher, Burroughs: Made triumphant return and was an All-Pacific League first-teamer with a .536 batting average at plate and, in circle, was 5-1 with a 0.65 earned-run average with 44 strikeouts and two walks over 43 regular season innings. Handed Crescenta Valley its only league loss and threw a shutout in a first-round playoff win over Bonita.