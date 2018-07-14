Sports Briefs: Undefeated Glendale MMA fighter headed for 'Dana White's Tuesday Night Contenders Series'

Shahbazyan’s last win came on April 21 in Burbank when he blew through Daniel McWilliams in 30 seconds. All of Shahbazyan’s bouts have been held in Southern California so he and Jones will each be making their Las Vegas debuts. Shahbazyan, who made his pro debut in February of 2017, will be facing his most highly regarded opponent yet as he has yet to face an opponent with a current record over .500.