Turning on the AC: Pacific League football teams enjoyed banner opening week

OK sports hotshot, time for a quick quiz.
Which football team leads the area for the longest active winning streak? Go ahead and think for minute.
Burbank? Crescenta Valley? St. Francis?
Good guesses, but no.
That distinction belongs to Glendale city champion Hoover High, which notched its first nonleague win in two years last Friday via a come-from-behind 13-12 victory over visiting La Cañada in the season opener.
That triumph runs Hoover’s winning streak to…two games.
OK. That’s not exactly eye-popping, but the result does highlight what was a very successful and impressive week for the Pacific League.
Seven of the league’s eight teams opened their season on zero week last Friday and the league finished 5-2 with the two outliers being Pasadena’s 42-7 loss to San Marino and Glendale’s 42-0 setback at Pasadena Maranatha.
The league appears to be on an upswing and it’s difficult to tell who stood out most last weekend among the winners.
Defending league champion Burbank ran roughshod over reigning Rio Hondo League champion Monrovia, 45-12, behind six passing touchdowns from quarterback Matthew Porras and a defense that only surrendered six points.
The preseason was unkind to the Bulldogs last season under then first-year coach Adam Colman as, Burbank opened with a win against Monrovia only to fall to Canyon Country Canyon (14-6) and then to Downey (35-7).
The Bulldogs, a newcomer to Division V this season, may face their biggest challenge of the year when they travel to Moorpark to face the Division V runner-up on Friday.
The biggest margin of victory went to Arcadia High, which lambasted area rival Pasadena La Salle, 64-0. The Apaches followed up a scoreless first quarter with a whopping 50 points in the second quarter.
Arcadia moves from playing one former Angelus League squad to a current one in Cathedral in Los Angeles on Friday.
Speaking of winning streaks, there may be no bigger lock on opening night than Crescenta Valley.
The Falcons won their 12th straight opener, 28-7, over Redondo Union at Moyse Field.
Like Burbank and Arcadia, Crescenta Valley never trailed and turned in a sterling defensive effort as the Falcons surrendered one touchdown with 42 seconds left in the third quarter.
Quarterback Cole Doyle enters his senior year and will challenge Porras as the league’s top dual-threat quarterback, as he combined for 268 yards of offense last weekend.
Crescenta Valley, which dropped to Division VII this season, already topped its toughest nonleague opponent, according to calpreps.com. The Falcons will be back in action Friday at Whittier Pioneer High taking on Santa Fe Springs Santa Fe.
Maybe the biggest victory of the weekend, in terms of impact, was delivered by visiting Muir, which stunned San Gabriel Valley powerhouse Covina Charter Oak, 35-24.
The Mustangs bounced back from surrendering the opening kickoff for a touchdown behind the solid running of back Jahlique Stephens, who carried for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Muir continues its play-anyone-anywhere philosophy up north when it takes on Oakland Stellar Prep on Aug. 31.
Though we’re only one game into the season, the Pacific League might be well on its way toward a competitive and fun season. Let’s hope the first week is part of a trend.