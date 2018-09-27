Turning on the AC: Family ties add tension, intrigue to Crescenta Valley-Burroughs game

Like roots from an old, tall oak tree, family ties can stretch in many directions over many decades and occasionally collide.
When the Crescenta Valley High football team hosts Burroughs at Moyse Field in a Pacific League matchup Thursday evening at 7, the Rogers-Doyle-La Crescenta-Burbank family branches will crash into each other.
The Falcons (5-0, 2-0 in league) enter ranked No. 2 in Division VII of the CIF Southern Section and are led by senior quarterback Cole Doyle, who’s 22 career victories put him No. 2 in the all-time Crescenta Valley record book.
Doyle will be opposed by an Indians squad that’s received a boost from sophomore running back Luke Rogers, whose 208-yard, two-touchdown rushing effort helped Burroughs (1-4, 1-1) to its first win this season, 45-6, over Glendale last week.
Now, here’s the fun part.
Cole Doyle is the son of Scott Doyle and Jennifer Rogers, who is the sister of former Burbank quarterback Steve Rogers, who along with Gail Rogers are the parents of Burroughs’ Luke Rogers.
If those connections weren’t confusing enough, Steve Rogers played with Burroughs assistant coach Keith Knoop, who was then an offensive lineman at Burbank High, which was coached by retired Indians athletic director and coach Marty Garrison.
Cole Doyle’s quarterbacking lineage goes even deeper as he’s not only Steve Rodger’s nephew, but he’s also the grandson of former Burbank signal caller Jim Rogers, who played under coach Elvin Hutchison in the 1940s.
All that history leaves one big, tough question for the Doyle-Rogers clan: who ya got Thursday night?
“It’s great to see both the boys in action,” Scott Doyle said. “Who would have thought this would have happened a few years back? It should be a lot of fun.”
Actually, there were two individuals who dreamed up this scenario a while ago.
For Cole Doyle and Luke Rogers, the meeting is the first on opposing sides for the cousins, former teammates on a Burbank Vikings Youth Tackle Football team.
“I haven’t played with my cousin since I was in sixth grade and we’re two years apart,” Cole Doyle said. “I knew how good he was and I’ve been waiting for this moment since my freshman year. I knew when I was a senior Luke would make varsity as a sophomore and here we are.”
While Luke wasn’t sure he’d be on varsity, he also shared a desire for such a matchup.
“I’m pumped. We both are and we have been texting each other,” Luke said. “It’s going to be like catch again in the backyard. We used to talk about this for years, that we’d have a chance to play.”
Though a league title and postseason aspirations are in the balance, perhaps pride is the biggest motivating factor.
“There’s a little bit more to this game because this might be it for us playing against each other,” Luke said. “If Cole wins, he’ll have it over me for a while.”
Cole Doyle admits a victory could have ramifications for get-togethers for years to come.
“I guess I never thought about it like Luke, but he’s right,” Cole said. “That will be a conversation for family dinners and Thanksgiving for a long time.”
One of Cole’s biggest backers has been his uncle Steve, who refers to his nephew as “Coley.” For one week, the lines between friend and foe have blurred.
“It’s exciting getting ready for this game,” Steve Rogers said. “I’ve watched these two kids grow up together and Coley texted me when he was watching film and said it was so weird watching Lukey on film. I understood; it is fun and weird.”
Regardless of who wins Thursday, there will be joy, a hint of sadness and a whole lot of mixed emotions.
“It’s going to be a blow if we lose, of course,” Steve Rogers said. “It’s an unusual circumstance. Crescenta Valley has been having a heck of a season and we want Coley to do well. We just want to win more.”