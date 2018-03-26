Chen, Gonzalez, Yanai receive All-CIF accolades following excellent campaigns

Kaitlyn Chen, Sofia Gonzalez and Jillian Yanai got plenty accomplished on the court, further shining a light on their girls' basketball teams.
Chen and Gonzalez helped Flintridge Prep win the Prep League championship and advance to the CIF Southern Section Division III-A championship game. Yanai played a pivotal role in propelling Glendale to a share of the Pacific League title for the first time since 1992.
Putting an exclamation point on their superb seasons, the three of them received All-CIF Southern Section accolades Monday.
Chen and Gonzalez picked up first-team honors and Yanai was selected to the Division II-A second team.
Chen, a sophomore forward who was selected the league's most valuable player, contributed 20 points per game. She also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.4 assists. She averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game in the playoffs. Fourth seed Flintridge Prep (24-8, 10-0 in league) fell to second seed Beverly Hills in the championship game and qualified for the CIF State Division III tournament.
"To me, Kaitlyn is the epitome of going out there and doing the right things," said Flintridge Prep co-coach Kevin Kiyomura, who shares the coaching chores with Jayme Chan Kiyomura. "The personal accolades will come and she's become a complete player.
"She can shoot, pass, rebound and defend and does everything very well. She's definitely going to be a big part of the team going forward."
Gonzalez, a freshman guard, dazzled in the backcourt for the Rebels.
Gonzalez averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest to receive an all-league nod.
"Sofia found a way to close out games," Kiyomura said. "She picked up the scoring slack and kept improving on defense."
Yanai had another excellent season for Glendale, which split the league crown with Crescenta Valley and Burroughs. The Nitros finished 19-10, 11-3 before losing to second seed Camarillo in the first round of the playoffs.
Yanai, a senior guard, contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game en route to being named the league's player of the year. It marked the second season in a row Yanai picked up All-CIF honors.
"To be recognized without winning a playoff game says a lot about her character and leadership," Glendale coach Tadeh Mardirosian said. "She's earned the respect of the coaches in our league and in the division and she put Glendale girls' basketball back on the map.
"It's been an honor to have her in the program and to have been able to coach her. Jillian has done miraculous things for us."
