Chen, Gonzalez, Yanai receive All-CIF accolades following excellent campaigns

Chen, a sophomore forward who was selected the league's most valuable player, contributed 20 points per game. She also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.4 assists. She averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals per game in the playoffs. Fourth seed Flintridge Prep (24-8, 10-0 in league) fell to second seed Beverly Hills in the championship game and qualified for the CIF State Division III tournament.