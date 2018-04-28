Big inning enough to deliver Crescenta Valley baseball another win over Burroughs

GLENDALE — After it was shut out by Crescenta Valley High three days earlier, the Burroughs baseball team kick-started its offense in the early going Friday evening.
The Indians pushed across a run in the third inning, chasing the Falcons starting pitcher.
But Burroughs also had some scoring opportunities in the first two innings that it wasn't able to capitalize on.
The Falcons shook off some struggles early, scored four runs in the fourth inning and made that stick in a 4-1 Pacific League victory at Stengel Field.
The win keeps Crescenta Valley (19-4, 10-0 in league), which has won 12 straight games, in a first-place tie with Arcadia (20-0,10-0) with four games remaining.
Crescenta Valley also had some scoring chances in the first two innings, but couldn't cash in against Burroughs (10-13, 5-6), which lost to the Falcons on Tuesday, 9-0.
"In the beginning, we couldn't string hits together," said Falcons coach Phil Torres, whose team is ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division II. "But some times you just got to grind it out and I thought that's what we were able to do today.
"We got out of a couple of jams early on and if they score a few more that would have made a big difference. But that's our own doing, not throwing pitches for strikes."
Crescenta Valley got all the runs it needed in the fourth inning, bringing 10 batters to the plate to score four. Brian Erickson doubled to left field and Brian Ghattas walked. A single up the middle by Chase Smith (two for three) scored Erickson. The Falcons also scored runs on a single to left by Grimm, a sacrifice fly to left field by Vincent Parrott and a bunt by Hempel.
Crescenta Valley starting pitcher Will Grimm struggled early and the Indians took advantage. Burroughs loaded the bases in the first inning and runners on first and second in the second frame and couldn't push across a run.
"When I woke up this morning I really felt like we were going to win the game today," Burroughs coach Craig Sherwood said. "I thought we had a good chance and I really believed that.
"But I look at our stats and we are hitting .160 with runners on base. You can't score runs when you don't hit. In the early innings today we just needed someone to hit the ball hard on the ground or find a hole. We just have to hit in pressure situations."
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Julian Jaramillo (two hits) singled to right-center field and Matthew Diaz (hit, two walks) walked. Andres Salazar followed with a walk to load the bases, which chased Grimm. Luke Hempel came in to pitch and tried to pick off the runner at first but threw wildly and allowed Jaramillo to score.