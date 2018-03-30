Crescenta Valley softball makes Pacific League statement with win over Burroughs

LA CRESCENTA — It didn't take long for the Crescenta Valley High softball team to start its offense against Burroughs.
On the second pitch of her team's opening at-bats, shortstop Alyssa Hernandez rocketed a solo home run to left field.
Things only got better for Crescenta Valley from then on, as the Falcons rocked a pair of Burroughs pitchers and benefited from five Indians errors in a 9-0 victory at home in a battle of defending Pacific League champions.
A season after Burroughs and Crescenta Valley shared the league title, many prognosticated the Falcons were on the way up, while the Indians would face some bumps in the road. While there's still plenty of league games ahead, Thursday played out as a statement for Crescenta Valley.
The Falcons (13-1, 2-0 in league) are off to an outstanding start, outscoring their first two opponents, 30-0, after defeating Pasadena, 21-0, Tuesday.
"When we can score early and get a couple of runs on the board that really settles us down," said Crescenta Valley coach Amanda Peek, whose team has won nine straight. "We are a good hitting team and we play together as a team and that's our biggest asset.
"What is also great about our team is that everyone contributes. We play together as a team and that's what we focus on every day. We feel no one can beat us if we're together as a team."
Burroughs (2-4-1, 1-1), a three-time defending league champion which opened league Tuesday with a 10-0 win against Glendale, had some scoring chances early but couldn't capitalize.
"Against a team like CV, you have to do that. If we don't do that and we don't execute, we minimize our chances to get runs in and keep the game relatively close," Burroughs coach Wes Tanigawa said. "And that's what happened today.
"I knew we were going to struggle against CV. No matter what year it is, they always come out and they usually have a great squad. Against a squad like CV, errors are going to cost you."
The Falcons received a fine effort from starting pitcher Deedee Hernandez. The freshman got out of a couple of jams in the first and second innings and limited the Indians to five hits, struck out nine and didn't allow a walk in the shutout.
Burroughs loaded the bases in the top of the first inning. With two outs, right fielder Mia Storer was hit by a pitch, first baseman Chloe Bookmyer singed through the middle and catcher Megan Williams legged out an infield single to put three on. But Hernandez put out the fire.
Then the Falcons struck in their half of the first. On an 0-1 count, Alyssa Hernandez took an offering deep to left field for a home run to make it 1-0.
"It's always good for a team to score first," said Alyssa Hernandez, who was two for five with three runs scored. "It really shifts the momentum toward the team that does score first. But even if a team does score first on us, we know we're going to be able to fight our way back.
"It was exciting having Burroughs as our home league opener in front of all of our fans. But we treated it as any other game."
The Indians put runners at first and third in the second inning after singles by Isabella Kam and Bookmyer (two for three). But again, Deedee Hernandez got out of the inning unscathed with a strikeout.
In the second inning, the Falcons made it 2-0 after center fielder Kristy Taix reached on an error and scored on a ground-out by right fielder Devon Medina.
A run-scoring single to right field by Taix highlighted a two-run third inning for Crescenta Valley.
The Falcons made it 7-0 with three runs in the fourth.on RBI singles by Deedee Hernandez (two for three with a walk) and second baseman Peyton Hause.
Crescenta Valley tacked on two additional runs in the fifth inning, with first baseman Maddie De Leon walking to force in a run and third baseman Natalie Bitetti driving in a run with a single.
