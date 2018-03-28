Beer Ks 14, drives in 3 as Crescenta Valley wins league opener

The No. 3 hitter connected on a run-scoring double that plated Will Grimm (two for three with a double and one run scored). Vincent Parrott (two hits and two runs scored) then came home on a single from Brian Erickson (two hits, one RBI), while Ghattas drove in Beer on a fielder's choice as Crescenta Valley took a 3-0 lead after half an inning.