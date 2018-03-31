Flat Crescenta Valley boys’ volleyball falls to Arcadia

ARCADIA – A combination of rust and momentum turned a promising start into a deflating loss for the Crescenta Valley High boys' volleyball team Friday evening.
The visiting Falcons did not build upon an impressive first-set victory and instead fell, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18, to archrival Arcadia in Pacific League action.
The contest was the first in 15 days for the Falcons (8-3, 1-2 in league) and head coach John Nelson pointed to that as a culprit.
"We haven't played in two weeks and we just came off of spring break," Nelson said. "That was part of it – I don't know. I know we're better than we showed. I know that."
Senior Garo Barsemian led Crescenta Valley with 14 kills, while sophomore Andrew Boyle added 10 kills and libero Jordan Nelson contributed 18 digs for the Falcons.
Outside hitter Bryan Liu led all players with 19 kills and two aces for the victorious Apaches (13-6, 3-2), while Savvas Andreou added seven kills for Arcadia.
Just about every time Crescenta Valley climbed back into contention, the Apaches had an answer.
The Falcons fell behind, 14-6, in the deciding fourth set but rallied with a 7-1 spurt capped on a block from sophomore Brendan Harvey (four blocks) to close within 15-13.
Crescenta Valley remained within two points until the Apaches answered with a 5-1 surge to go up, 22-16, on a Falcons' attacking error and eventually closed out a 25-18 triumph.
"We've been off for a while and we just couldn't get it together," Barsemian said.
The senior, however, added that his squad might not have taken Arcadia too seriously.
"We probably overlooked them, just like we did with Burbank," said Barsemian of his team's 3-2 loss in the last contest for Falcons versus the Bulldogs on March 15.
Crescenta Valley struggled to stay competitive in the middle sets.
Arcadia broke open a tie at 8 in the second set with five straight points and never saw its advantage shrink to less than three. Liu capped the 25-16 second-set victory with a kill.
In the third set, the Apaches also snapped an early tie at 7 with a 13-5 spurt for a 20-12 lead on another Liu kill. Arcadia won the third set, 25-15, to take a 2-1 lead.
There may have been a sweep Friday if not for a strong recovery from the Falcons in the first set.
Crescenta Valley led, 8-2, to start but was pushed to the brink in trailing, 23-20.
The Falcons rallied with a 6-1 spurt that culminated on a combo block from Boyle and Harvey of Arcadia's Jason Gu for a 26-24 victory.
The win was one of the evening's few highlights.
"We just really need to keep up the intensity and play every point," Boyle said. "We need to celebrate good wins and learn and don't forget the losses."