Doyle powers Crescenta Valley football past Santa Fe

WHITTIER — The Crescenta Valley High football team has enjoyed a successful start of the season.
Quarterback Cole Doyle ran for four touchdowns to lead visiting Crescenta Valley to a 27-7 victory over Santa Fe Friday evening at Pioneer High School
Doyle got the Falcons on the board early in the first quarter on a 51-yard scamper to open a 6-0 lead. Doyle scored on runs of two and one yards for touchdowns in the second quarter to stake Crescenta Valley (2-0) to a 20-0 halftime lead.
The Falcons defense harassed Santa Fe quarterback Derek Dalhover all night as it recorded eight sacks. Lee Rocco led the way with three sacks. Angel Ochoa recovered a fumble in the first quarter.
Doyle finished with 108 yards on 15 carries. Doyle also completed 14 of 24 passes for 222 yards.
“We got off to a rough start but we settled in and started moving the ball like we wanted to,” Doyle said. “I was able to spread the ball around because our receivers made some great catches. Nothing could happen unless our O-Line did what they did.”
Vincent Parrott caught three passes for 68 yards to lead the Falcon receiving corp. Colby Rees caught three passes for 34 yards and Chase Center chipped with three catches for 25 yards.
The Falcons defense recorded 15 plays for losses.
Santa Fe (0-2) was only able to muster one 13-play drive in the third quarter that cut Crescenta Valley's lead to 20-7.
The Falcons controlled the line of scrimmage all night and kept the Chiefs pinned in their own territory for a good portion of the game.
Dalhover led the Chiefs, completing 17 out of 24 passes for 125 yards and a one yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Angel Onofre led Santa Fe on the ground with 12 carries for 50 yards.
Doyle closed out the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Daniel Cho added 22 yards in five carries and Angel Ochoa caught one pass for 29 yards for the Falcons.
"Early on we had some game jitters but we just lined up and battled,” Crescenta Valley Coach Paul Schilling said. “Our defense played great other than that one drive by Santa Fe.
“It's unbelievable that we've played two games already and it's only August 24th."