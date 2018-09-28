Crescenta Valley football pulls away from Burroughs

GLENDALE — The Crescenta Valley football team struggled to gain any sort of momentum in the first half of its Pacific League showdown against Burroughs at Moyse Field on Thursday.
All it needed to do was find a spark to break down its opponent.
The Falcons found the light early in the third quarter, scoring two quick touchdowns on their way to a 28-7 league win over the Indians behind a three-touchdown outing by quarterback Cole Doyle.
“I think we definitely underestimated them a lot just based off of their record,” Doyle said. “But Burroughs is a really well-coached football team and you can tell they worked really hard all week to prepare a really good game plan to come at us.
“We started off slow, and then in the second half, we just knew we needed to bring a lot of fire coming out of the gate, and that’s what we did.”
Burroughs tested Crescenta Valley (6-0, 3-0 in league) early and that contributed to a choppy second quarter fro the Falcons that saw three turnovers.
Then in the third quarter, Doyle scored on a 37-yard run and Falcons’ defensive back Vincent Parrott intercepted a pass to score a 56-yard return and make it a three-score Crescenta Valley lead, 21-0.
“Burroughs’ coaching staff does such a good job and they’ve done this the last few [of their big] games,” Crescenta Valley coach Paul Shilling said. “Like against Arcadia — 17-14 at half. When they played Harvard-Westlake, it was tight … so they just do a good job coaching them up [and] it takes us awhile to adjust to what they’re doing.
“Then we had the big interception, which was the back-breaker for them. It’s good for us. It’s good for our guys.”
Doyle ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and threw for 153 yards and an interception on 11-of-18 passing. Colby Rees led the Falcons receiving corps with 89 yards in three catches.
Burroughs’ all-around player Nicholas Garcia scored the lone touchdown for the Indians and had 46 yards in two carries, while quarterback Nathan Piper threw for 109 yards and an interception on 11-of-31 passing.
Burroughs made its first real threat midway into the first quarter after a Crescenta Valley punt gave it good field position on the Indians’ 30. The drive ended in a 35-yard field goal attempt, but the spot kick went wide left.
“We knew we were in it,” Burroughs coach Rand Holdren said. “We have to find a way to come out in the third quarter and put it together.
“Week two we were in it at halftime with Canyon. Week three we were in it with Harvard-Westlake. Week four we were in it with Arcadia. So we just have to find a way to break down the door.”
The Doyle spark came on the Falcons’ second drive when the quarterback connected with five receivers to position themselves on their 9-yard line. Doyle kept the ball and broke two tackles to give Crescenta Valley a 7-0 lead with 12 seconds left in the first.
Burroughs started the second quarter turning the ball over on downs before Doyle threw an interception to Burroughs junior Garcia. After completing all five pass attempts in the first quarter, Doyle only completed one of his next five.
The teams traded three-and-outs before Burroughs’ drive was halted by an interception by Doyle on a Hail Mary throw that closed the first half.
“Our kids believed they could win and they went with it,” Holdren said. “It was 7-0 at halftime and we had two trips to the red zone — you have to finish.”
After Doyle scored on a 37-yard run, Burroughs (1-5, 1-2) switched Garcia to quarterback. On the next drive, he was picked off on his first pass of the possession. Parrott returned that interception for a 21-0 Falcons lead.
“Those guys have been rotating all around and they offer two different products, so as we’re trying to find ourselves on offense, there’s multiple guys that are moving around just trying to get more points on the board,” said Holdren about the switch.
Doyle later orchestrated another run down the field and capped it with a one-yard run with 3:18 left in the third quarter to make it a 28-0 Crescenta Valley.
“I think we all needed to just calm down and just play football,” Doyle said. “Just play it play-by-play and not worry about a big play. And when we play it play-by-play, usually good things happen for us.”
Burroughs had its best chance to score early in the final quarter, but the Crescenta Valley defense forced the Indians to turn the ball over on downs at the Burroughs 5-yard line.
Crescenta Valley nearly sealed the shutout, but Garcia, at quarterback again, ran for a 30-yard touchdown to put Burroughs on the board, 28-7, with 32 seconds left in the game.