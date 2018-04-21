Glendale girls' lacrosse edges Crescenta Valley

LA CRESCENTA — Since moving from defense to midfield at the beginning of the season, there's been a lot for Zoe Charum to learn.
Charum, a sophomore on the Glendale High girls' lacrosse team, hasn't had much difficulty adjusting to the transition apparently, though. It's included practicing eight-meter shots, which came into play when Glendale met rival Crescenta Valley in a Pacific League match Friday.
Charum converted on two eight-meter shots midway through the second half to spark visiting Glendale to a dramatic 10-9 victory.
"I'm new to playing offense and those are some of the hardest shots to take," Charum said. "You've got so much going on and a lot of people near you and you just try to block everything out.
"It's such a big win because we hadn't beaten them the last two times we played them. We had some chances and we hung in there.You just try to get locked in and stay confident."
Glendale (12-3, 2-0 in league) received three goals each from Erika Lopez and Xcaret Salvador, who tallied what would stand as the game-winner, and two from Rachel Fong to turn back Crescenta Valley (9-5, 2-1).
Charum gave Glendale an 8-7 lead with 12:37 remaining in the second half. She converted on her second eight-meter shot with 10:03 to go to make it 9-7.
"Zoe did a great job on both shots," said Glendale coach Joe Campbell, who guided Glendale to its first and last league championship in 2014. "Zoe has become a key scorer for us and she really came through there when we needed her.
"I just liked the way we hung in there and fought the entire game. Our best players came through and it was definitely a tough match."
Crescenta Valley, which won its first league title last season, pulled to within 9-8 on a goal by Lexi Ballard (match-high four goals) with 7:16 to go. Salvador gave the Nitros a 10-8 lead with 5:19 remaining before Ballard closed out the scoring with 4:44 left.
Glendale goalkeeper Lili Barker stopped two point-blank shots with about three minutes remaining to preserve the victory.
"It's a highly competitive league and Glendale played well," said Crescenta Valley coach Boz Crowther, whose team overcame a 5-1 deficit in the first half. "Eight-meter shots are very hard to stop and they scored on seven of them.
"We staged a good comeback. Glendale just had a good game plan in getting those eight-meter shots and they stuck to it."
The Nitros built a 4-0 lead, getting two goals in the surge from Lopez. Lopez made it 5-1 with 7:33 left in the first half. The Falcons got goals from Ballard and Madeline Heeg in the final minute of the first half to knot it at 5.
A goal by Francesca DiMundo tied it at 7 with 15:15 to go in the second half before Charum converted on her two opportunities.
Crescenta Valley got two goals apiece from Peyton Marshall and Heeg.
