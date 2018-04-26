Crescenta Valley claims pair of shared Pacific League swim titles

ARCADIA — Almost a year's worth of stewing led to a sweet victory for the Crescenta Valley High boys' swimming program Wednesday afternoon.
On a day the girls were again dominant against archrival Arcadia to the tune of a 102-68 triumph, the Falcons boys exacted revenge via a 111-59 win in a Pacific League showdown and regular season finale.
The victory secured the Falcons girls (8-1, 6-0) a share of their 11th straight Pacific League title. As for the boys (7-1-1, 6-0), they secured a share of the league crown after Arcadia snapped the Falcons' streak of 24 straight league titles last season.
All, however, is not lost for Arcadia, which dropped to 8-1 and 5-1 in boys' and girls' records.
The Falcons and Apaches will meet again at Thursday's league finals with the other half of the league crown up for grabs.
Even with the prospect of facing the Apaches once more, Falcons boys' coach Jan Sakonju and his team savored Thursday's win, their first against Arcadia in a dual setting since 2014.
"This meet and next week's meet have been talked about since the bus ride home after last year's final," Sakonju said. "We had a lot of seniors who wanted to get that league championship again and be a part of that experience again. This year the attitude and work ethic has been substantially better and that was reflected today."
The Falcons boys won 10 of 11 events with William Blake and Andre Yarcan taking part in four wins, while Karl Puttler and Harrison Blake captured three victories each.
The girls also did their fair share of winning by claiming eight of 11 events, led by four victories from Gabi Icheva and Amanda Peterson. Miya Higuchi also took part in three wins.
William Blake and Yarcan paired up for two relay victories, first joining Puttler and Bennett Hesse for a victory in the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 39.77 seconds. Blake and Yarcan then paired with Puttler and Harrison Blake to capture the 400 freestyle relay in 3:19.88.
In between, William Blake claimed the 200 freestyle (1:44.70) and the 100 free (47.76), while Yarcan took home wins in the 100 butterfly (52.90) and the 100 breaststroke (58.09).
Puttler also won the 100 backstroke (55.79), while Harrison Blake was victorious in the 500 free (4:55.66).
Harrison Blake joined the team of Joseph Langley, Bodoe Wyss and Justin Yi to win the 200 freestyle relay in a mark of 1:34.23.
Hesse also picked up an individual triumph in the 50 freestyle sprint in 23.08.
"We graduated three superstar-level people from last year, so it makes a big difference," Arcadia coach Janice Clark said. "We have some good freshmen, but don't have anyone at the level who can win a CIF meet and a state meet like last year, so we're young."
On the girls' side, star power drove the Falcons as Icheva and Peterson teamed up with Higuchi and Kimmy Park for a win in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.83, while Icheva, Peterson, Park and Samantha Menke were winning members of the 400 free relay in 3:45.67.
Icheva won the 100 freestyle (54.07) and 200 freestyle (1:55.78), Peterson claimed the 200 IM (2:13.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.25) and Higuchi captured the 50 freestyle (25.62) and 100 butterfly (1:00.21).
The victory was a little bittersweet for Falcons girls' head coach Peter Kim, who will be without Icheva (Olympic training commitment) and Alex Garas (shoulder injury) at league finals.
"It will be different without both girls, but I still like our overall depth," Kim said. "We were tested today and we're going to be tested next week, as well, and that's what you want heading into CIF."