No. 1 Crescenta Valley tennis has no second-round trouble

Little trouble was had by the Crescenta Valley High girls’ tennis team in CIF Southern Section Division III second-round playoff action on Friday.

Top-seeded Crescenta Valley won all nine doubles sets to cruise to a 15-3 win on the road at Atascadero.

The Falcons (11-3) advanced to the quarterfinals for the second straight season and will travel to Garden Grove or Pasadena Poly on Monday.

The Falcons got three wins apiece in doubles from Rachel Shin and Michelle Jung (6-0, 6-4, 6-0), Marina Saroyan and Leah Baghdassarian (6-0, 6-2, 6-0) and Camille Gibney and Kiran Hamkins (6-3, 6-4, 6-0).

Crescenta Valley received singles wins from Melissa Muradoglu (6-4, 6-1), Victoria Borkowski (6-3, 6-0), Polin Crete (6-1) and Anjana Srivanan (6-0).

