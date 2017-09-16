Glendale's Davis moves up to Chargers' active roster

Whether or not Glendale High alumnus Michael Davis will see action Sunday afternoon when the Los Angeles Chargers open the home portion of their schedule against the Miami Dolphins is anyone’s guess.

What is not open to speculation, however, is whether Davis will be a part of the Chargers’ active roster.

The Chargers made the rookie cornerback available to play when they signed him off the practice squad Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles made room for Davis by waiving one of Davis’ practice squad teammates, Geremy Davis, who was only signed to the Chargers on Sept. 11.

It’s been a whirlwind 10 days for Davis, a BYU product.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defensive back was waived by the Chargers on the final day of cuts before the start of the regular season on Sept. 2.

The following day, Davis inked as one of 10 players to the Chargers practice squad.

Davis finished with 11 total tackles in four preseason games with Los Angeles during an up-and-down four-game preseason.

Davis initially signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent on April 29 and impressed during early training camp with his speed.

Davis could become the first Glendale High athlete to play in the NFL since linebacker Duane Bickett, a USC star, retired from the Carolina Panthers in 1996.

Game time is at 1 p.m. and the contest will be televised on CBS.

andrew.campa@latimes.com

Twitter @campadresports