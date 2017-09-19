Glendale’s Davis makes NFL debut

Local history was made Sunday afternoon when Glendale High alumnus Michael Davis made his debut with the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson.

The undrafted rookie out of Brigham Young University played on special teams and registered one tackle in the Chargers’ wild 19-17 loss to the visiting Miami Dolphins.

Los Angeles trailed, 19-17, with less than two minutes left, but drove down the field and set up for a game-winning 44-yard field-goal try. That attempt, however, sailed wide right.

In taking the field, Davis became Glendale High’s first athlete to play in the NFL since Duane Bickett retired from the Carolina Panthers in 1996. Bickett rose to stardom as a linebacker at USC, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1985 and earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Davis is the first Jewel City product to see NFL action since Glendale Community College’s Zack Williams played one game on the offensive line with the Panthers in 2012.

In area terms, Davis is the first athlete since 2014 to reach the pros. That same year Burroughs High star Eben Britton played in 10 games on the offensive line for the Chicago Bears. Current Flintridge Prep assistant coach Rameses Barden was also a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad that year after previously playing with the New York Giants.

While Sunday marked a big occasion for Davis, the 22-year-old cornerback also had a welcome-to-the-NFL moment midway through the third quarter when he was drilled on a blind-side block while attempting to make a tackle.

Davis lay on the field for a few minutes. He eventually needed help getting up, but walked off the field without assistance.

Only a day before Davis made his professional debut, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound defensive back was signed off the practice squad. His spot was made available as the Chargers cut Davis’ practice squad teammate Geremy Davis.

Michael Davis was initially waived Sept. 2 as the Chargers formalized their roster, but was signed to the club’s practice squad the next day.

Davis is expected to be available Sunday when Los Angeles welcomes another area NFL product in former Glendale Community College standout Andy Reid. The head coach will bring his high-flying Kansas City Chiefs squad, which is 2-0, into town for an AFC West contest.

The game is listed with a starting time of 1:25 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.

