Practice means participation for Glendale High's Michael Davis

Somewhere along the lines of compromise – between making an NFL 53-man roster and being cut – is where Glendale High alumnus Michael Davis finds himself.

A day after being waived by the Los Angeles Chargers, the Brigham Young University product signed with L.A. on Sunday afternoon to become a member of the practice squad.

Every NFL team is allowed a maximum of 10 such athletes and practice squad players work and train with their respective NFL clubs.

Money-wise, the terms of Davis’ contract are unknown although the Sporting News reported that practice squad players earn a minimum of $7,200 per week during the regular season and playoffs.

On Saturday, Davis was one of 22 players waived by Los Angeles as the team was obligated by the NFL to reach a 53-man roster by 1 p.m.

Davis had been on the bubble after a strong summer training camp was followed by a mixed four-game preseason.

Though Davis finished with 11 tackles at cornerback, which tied him for fifth on the team, he also struggled in the squad’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Davis was one of seven practice squad players signed Sunday. Davis’ journey with the Chargers began on April 29, when he was signed by Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent.

It’s possible that Davis may see some time with the Chargers later in the season should the club sign him and add him to the active roster.

For now, Davis will practice with Los Angeles and it opens the season Monday at AFC West rival Denver at 7:20 p.m.

