Second String: Bidding you a fond farewell

Edmond Tarverdyan, who has endured more than his share of bad press over the years but has never ceased to treat me fairly and has gone out of his way to do so, was the starting point of these papers’ coverage of boxing and mixed martial arts. He’s the reason I met the likes of Alberto Crane and Karen Darabedyan, who I covered through ups and downs like many others but was thrilled to do so each and every time. And with Tarverdyan, I was privileged to be able to cover the career of Ronda Rousey. Rousey’s meteoric rise brought notoriety to my byline and the News-Press the likes of which may never be seen again. UFC 157, when Rousey defeated Liz Carmouche in the first UFC women’s fight to retain her bantamweight championship, stands as the most important sporting event I have ever attended, much less covered. Though the narratives have often changed in regards to Rousey, she should still be remembered and regarded for being the true trailblazer and historical figure she was.