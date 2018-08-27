Weekly Football Previews: Crescenta Valley vs. Montebello; St. Francis vs. Damien; Hoover vs. Campbell Hall

OUTLOOK: It proved to be another excellent showing for Crescenta Valley, which has allowed 14 points in its first two games. The Falcons again flourished on both sides of the ball in cruising past Sante Fe. Starting quarterback Cole Doyle registered four total touchdowns, giving the reigning All-Area selection seven on the season. Doyle completed 14 of 24 for 222 yards and rushed for 108 yards in 15 carries. The Falcons stepped up big on defense, finishing with eight sacks. Lineman Lee Rocco had three sacks for the Falcons, who got a fumble recovery from linebacker Angel Ochoa. Montebello finished tied for second in the Almont League before advancing to the second round of the playoffs last season, The Oilers held a 14-6 halftime lead against Inglewood and build a 28-14 lead after three quarters.