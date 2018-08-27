Weekly Football Previews: Crescenta Valley vs. Montebello; St. Francis vs. Damien; Hoover vs. Campbell Hall

CRESCENTA VALLEY AT MONTEBELLO
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Montebello High
RECORDS: The Falcons are 2-0; the Oilers are 1-1
LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Santa Fe, 27-7; Montebello defeated Inglewood, 38-20
OUTLOOK: It proved to be another excellent showing for Crescenta Valley, which has allowed 14 points in its first two games. The Falcons again flourished on both sides of the ball in cruising past Sante Fe. Starting quarterback Cole Doyle registered four total touchdowns, giving the reigning All-Area selection seven on the season. Doyle completed 14 of 24 for 222 yards and rushed for 108 yards in 15 carries. The Falcons stepped up big on defense, finishing with eight sacks. Lineman Lee Rocco had three sacks for the Falcons, who got a fumble recovery from linebacker Angel Ochoa. Montebello finished tied for second in the Almont League before advancing to the second round of the playoffs last season, The Oilers held a 14-6 halftime lead against Inglewood and build a 28-14 lead after three quarters.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley will look to begin a season with three straight wins for the second year in a row. The Falcons won their first seven games in 2017 and finished 8-3.
DAMIEN AT ST. FRANCIS
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: St. Francis High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 0-1; the Spartans are 1-1
LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Mira Costa, 27-22; Damien defeated Claremont, 42-7
OUTLOOK: St. Francis opened its season with a tough nonleague road defeat against Mira Costa on Friday. The Golden Knights, who advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division III championship contest last season, overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half before succumbing. St. Francis had won its past 10 season-opening contests and won 10 nonleague games in a row. Senior quarterback Darius Perrantes, the reigning All-Area Player of the Year, completed 22 of 42 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns versus Mira Costa. Perrantes added 64 rushing yards in five carries. Damien got three rushing touchdowns to topple Claremont. The Spartans received two rushing touchdowns from junior running back Jermaine Barner. Barner finished with 247 yards rushing in 16 carries and collected 345 all-purpose yards. Junior quarterback Jordan Barton completed seven of 17 passes for 11 yards and one touchdown. Damien recorded four interceptions.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis and Damien will meet for the first time since Sept. 19, 2013, when St. Francis posted a 34-16 home win.
HOOVER AT CAMPBELL HALL
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Campbell Hall High
RECORDS: The Tornadoes are 1-1; the Vikings are 1-0
LAST WEEK: Hoover lost to Laguna Beach, 42-14, Campbell Hall had bye
OUTLOOK: Life on the road didn’t begin well for Hoover, which fell in a nonleague game Friday. The Tornadoes are in the middle of a five-game road trip that will resume after Hoover couldn’t generate much offense in falling to Laguna Beach. Hoover trailed, 28-0, in the third quarter before James Chang scored on a 97-yard kick off return to trim the deficit to 28-7. Chang later scored on a 64-yard run in the third quarter. Hoover junior quarterback Mattis Richards struggled, completing eight of 31 passes for 91 yards and two interceptions. The Tornadoes are averaging 13.5 points per game in their first two contests. Campbell Hall began its season Aug. 17 with a 27-22 nonleague road win against Village Christian. The Vikings compete in the Gold Coast League.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Hoover and Campbell Hall will meet for the second straight season at Campbell Hall. The Tornadoes suffered a 25-12 loss in their season-opening game in 2017.
GLENDALE ON BYE WEEK
The Nitros (0-2) lost to visiting Mendez Learning Center, 34-21, in a nonleague contest Friday. Glendale will face Ribet Academy in a nonleague home game at Sept. 7.