Weekly Football Previews: Hoover vs. Burroughs (canceled) Crescenta Valley vs. Glendale, St. Francis vs. Salesian, Flintridge Prep vs. Windward

OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley suffered a double jolt against Burbank. Crescenta Valley lost its first game of the season to fall one game behind rival Arcadia (4-0 in league) for first place in league with three games remaining. The Falcons, ranked seventh in CIF Southern Section Division VII, enter play tied for second with Burbank and Muir. Crescenta Valley recorded a season-high six turnovers versus Burbank, which played physical throughout. Crescenta Valley had two interceptions thrown by quarterback Cole Doyle that were returned for touchdowns. Doyle, who had five giveaways, completed 11 of 22 passes for 120 yards, four interceptions and one touchdown. The senior rushed for 183 yards in 23 carries and two touchdowns. Doyle threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Deleon with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to bring the Falcons to within 31-23. On the season, Doyle has completed 107 of 174 passes for 1,407 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s rushed for 1,070 yards in 138 carries and seven touchdowns. Glendale continues to struggle, having lost four games in a row. The Nitros have been outscored, 207-19, in that stretch. Glendale has lost 25 consecutive league contests. Chris Ibarra caught a 78-yard touchdown pass in the second half to provide a bright spot for Glendale. For the second straight game, Ibarra was the lone Glendale player to accumulate positive yardage.