Weekly Football Previews: Hoover vs. Burroughs (canceled) Crescenta Valley vs. Glendale, St. Francis vs. Salesian, Flintridge Prep vs. Windward

HOOVER VS. BURROUGHS (CANCELED)
For the second straight week, Hoover will forfeit a Pacific League game. Hoover forfeited last week’s contest against Pasadena following a fight on Hoover’s campus. The Tornadoes were set the play Burroughs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Glendale High’s Moyse Field. However, school officials made the decision to cancel the game Monday. It’s not clear if Hoover will play its two remaining league games. Hoover is set to face Crescenta Valley on Oct. 19 and crosstown rival Glendale in the “Battle for the Victory Bell” on Oct. 25. Hoover last competed Sept. 27, when it suffered a 47-7 road league loss to Arcadia. The Tornadoes are 1-7, 0-5 in league following the forfeit, while Burroughs is 2-6, 2-3.
CRESCENTA VALLEY VS. GLENDALE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Glendale High
RECORDS: The Falcons are 6-1, 3-1 in Pacific League; The Nitros are 1-6, 0-4
LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley lost to Burbank, 45-23; Glendale lost to Arcadia, 63-6
OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley suffered a double jolt against Burbank. Crescenta Valley lost its first game of the season to fall one game behind rival Arcadia (4-0 in league) for first place in league with three games remaining. The Falcons, ranked seventh in CIF Southern Section Division VII, enter play tied for second with Burbank and Muir. Crescenta Valley recorded a season-high six turnovers versus Burbank, which played physical throughout. Crescenta Valley had two interceptions thrown by quarterback Cole Doyle that were returned for touchdowns. Doyle, who had five giveaways, completed 11 of 22 passes for 120 yards, four interceptions and one touchdown. The senior rushed for 183 yards in 23 carries and two touchdowns. Doyle threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Deleon with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to bring the Falcons to within 31-23. On the season, Doyle has completed 107 of 174 passes for 1,407 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s rushed for 1,070 yards in 138 carries and seven touchdowns. Glendale continues to struggle, having lost four games in a row. The Nitros have been outscored, 207-19, in that stretch. Glendale has lost 25 consecutive league contests. Chris Ibarra caught a 78-yard touchdown pass in the second half to provide a bright spot for Glendale. For the second straight game, Ibarra was the lone Glendale player to accumulate positive yardage.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley has won five straight games against Glendale, which last beat Crescenta Valley, 20-17, in 2012.
ST. FRANCIS VS. SALESIAN
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: St. Francis High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 4-3, the Mustangs are 2-5
LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Paraclete, 56-49,; Salesian lost to Rancho Christian, 33-21
OUTLOOK: St. Francis wrapped up nonleague play with a heartbreaking home defeat to Paraclete, which scored the winning touchdown with 8.5 seconds left in the game after St. Francis stormed back from a 49-35 deficit in the closing moments. While the Golden Knights have been explosive on offense, they have struggled at times on the other side of the ball. St. Francis quarterback Darius Perrantes completed 25 of 41 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns. He threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Will Stewart with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 49. Kevin Armstead caught six passes for 104 yards and Bryson Reeves had seven receptions for 88 yards. The Golden Knights are averaging 35.1 points per game, while yielding 31.4. Last season, St. Francis finished second in the Angelus League behind Cathedral before marching to the CIF Southern Section Division III championship game. Salesian wrapped up nonleague play with a home loss. The Mustangs trailed, 20-7, at halftime and 20-14 after the third quarter. St. Francis and Salesian played one common opponent during nonleague competition in Harvard-Westlake. St. Francis defeated Harvard-Westlake, 48-27, and Salesian suffered a 49-25 defeat. The Mustangs are averaging 16.8 points per contest and allowing 25.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Since joining the Angelus League in 2014, St. Francis is 3-1 versus Salesian. The Golden Knights are 2-0 at home against the Mustangs.
FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. WINDWARD
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Windward High
RECORDS: The Rebels are 3-2; the Wildcats are 4-2
LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep lost to Cate, 62-52; Windward defeated Faith Baptist, 47-12
OUTLOOK: In eight-man football, Flintridge Prep completed nonleague action last week with a home loss. Senior quarterback John Lytle completed 29 of 41 passes for 463 yards and seven touchdowns. Receiver Zack Kim had 11 catches for 260 yards and four touchdowns. The Rebels, ranked ninth in CIF Southern Section Division I, average 63 points per game and surrender 38.6. Windward won for the third time in its last four games by topping Faith Baptist. Flintridge Prep and Windward competed against a common foe in nonleague play in Thacher. Flintridge Prep posted a 65-64 win and Windward suffered a 34-20 defeat. Windward , ranked No. 8 in the division, is averaging 37.6 points per game and giving up 22.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep and Windward are joined by Chadwick and Milken Community in the newly formed Prep League.