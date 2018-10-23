Weekly Football Previews: Crescenta Valley vs. Arcadia; Flintridge Prep vs. Chadwick; St. Francis vs. Crespi

OUTLOOK: There will be plenty at stake for Crescenta Valley when it meets archrival Arcadia in the final contest of the regular season. Though Crescenta Valley received a forfeit victory over Hoover because Hoover didn’t have enough players to field a full team following an on-campus brawl Oct. 3, it might be a bit rusty heading into Friday. Crescenta Valley last competed Oct. 13, when it posted a 49-22 league win against Glendale. Arcadia clinched a share of the league championship following its win against Muir. Crescenta Valley comes in a with a two-fold purpose: hand Arcadia its first league loss and gain a share of the league title. The Falcons are tied for second with Burbank (5-1 in league). Crescenta Valley lost to Burbank on Oct. 5. The Falcons have been led by impeccable senior quarterback Cole Doyle, who has completed 123 of 195 passes for 1,689 yards in eight games. He’s thrown for 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Doyle has proven to be steady running the ball, as he’s rushed for 1,127 yards in 142 carries and scored 21 touchdowns. Doyle finished with seven total touchdowns against Glendale. Receiver Colby Rees has caught 25 passes for 452 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons have been reliable, allowing 18.6 points per game. Linebacker Daniel Cho leads the Falcons with 68 tackles, followed by lineman Tom Lee with 60. Expect Crescenta Valley to be tested by Arcadia, which has won six straight games and is averaging 42.2 points per contest this season. The Apaches have turned to standout quarterback Dylan Guerra throughout the season. Guerra completed 12 passes for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns against host Muir. Arcadia receiver Ahmad Lipscome had five receptions for more than 150 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Frankie Contreras caught five passes for nearly 150 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons are No. 6 CIF Southern Section Division VII, while the Apaches are No. 5 in Division VIII.