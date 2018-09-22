Flintridge Prep football falls in battle of Preps

LA CAÑADA — After a week off with a bye, the Flintridge Prep football team was back in action Friday evening in a nonleague game against Villanova Prep.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, their return wasn’t a triumphant one.
John Lytle threw four touchdowns passes to lead Flintridge Prep, but it wasn't enough, as visiting Villanova Prep from Ojai defeated the Rebels, 37-35, in a nonleague eight-man action.
Lytle completed 22 of 34 passes for 312 yards.
Flintridge Prep (2-1) fell behind, 13-0, after one quarter.
Lytle connected with his favorite target, Ben Grable, for touchdown passes covering 30 and16 yards in the second quarter.
Zach Kim intercepted a pass in the end zone which set up a 63-yard touchdown pass from Lytle to Kim with 32 seconds left in the second quarter to pull the Rebels even, 20-20, at halftime.
Villanova Prep (3-1) returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Anthony Martinez returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Ryan Melsness returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Tommy Porter returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the Rebels. Porter ran the ball 12 times for 41 yards. Grable caught 11 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Kim caught seven passes for 139 and two touchdowns.
Anthony Martinez carried 27 times for 246 yards and one touchdown for the Wildcats. Martinez did most of his damage in the first three quarters after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. Julian Champion came on to gain118 yards in 12 carries and one touchdown.
After two consecutive personal foul penalties on the Wildcats which put the Rebels deep in Villanova Prep territory, Lytle connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Kim with 1:01 second left to pull within 37-35.
Flintridge Prep was unable to recover the ensuing onside kick. The Wildcats were able to run out the clock since the Rebels were without any timeouts left.
“It's the game of football. We have to make plays, as coaches we can only put them in the right positions so we'll watch the film and hopefully learn from our mistakes,” Flintridge Prep coach Russell White said.
“We have a lot of time to develop our players and correct things as we go."