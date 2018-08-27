Flintridge Prep Football Season Preview: Lights set to shine on Flintridge Prep football

Eight new light standards have been put into place on the Flintridge Prep football field on campus, four on each sideline that tower into the air, replacing the temporary lights that existed the previous two seasons.
It’s just one of several aspects that will be new for the Flintridge Prep eight-man football team in 2018. The Rebels will also be in a new league with a familiar name to it.
The changes have Flintridge Prep third-year coach Russell White excited heading into Flintridge Prep’s season-opening contest against visiting Sun Valley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s rewarding when you get the kind of support we’ve gotten from our school and donors to get this project with the lights done,” White said. “I think it’s going to be the best facility in eight-man football when it’s all said and done.
“When the lights go on, it will be some spectacle. Now, it’s my job to put the best product on the field.”
The Rebels begin their third season as an eight-man squad. They reached the playoffs each of the first two seasons as a freelance team.
Flintridge Prep will be a part of the four-team Prep League. The league will include rival Chadwick, along with Milken Community and Windward. The Rebels were in the Prep League as an 11-man team from 1997-2015.
“That’s big, too,” White said. “We have a chance now to play for a league championship and we get to see Chadwick again.
“I think that’s going to motivate our guys that much more to be in a league again.”
Flintridge Prep will field about 27 players. The Rebels will have just two seniors — quarterback John Lytle and wide receiver Ben Sacks — and a mix of mostly juniors and sophomores looking to move the program ahead while contending for the league championship.
White said there’s promise throughout the roster.
“I think we are more experienced compared to last year,” White said. “Last year, we were young and we played a very tough schedule. This year, we have some more experience and a schedule that’s a bit more favorable.
“We’ll have about nine or 10 freshmen, so the learning curve is a little bit off for them right now. Our practices have been good and we’ve been grinding it out. We just want to be clicking by midseason and I think we’re capable of doing that, barring any injuries.”
The Rebels will turn to Lytle to pave the way. Lytle completed 172 of 303 passes for 2,147 yards and 30 touchdowns to receive All-Area and All-CIF recognition last season. He guided the Rebels to an appearance in the semifinals in 2016.
Lytle said there are positive vibes for the Rebels entering the season.
“It’s a team that’s more experienced and committed,” Lytle said. “We have a lot more juniors who have picked it up and are ready to go.
“It’s exciting to be in a league and have that opportunity to try to win it all.”
The receivers could be Sacks, juniors Evan Gi and Max Gitlin, sophomores Will Gunter, Zach Kim and Marshall Smith and freshmen Josh Beserra, Enoc Hunt and Brooks Walker. The running backs could be junior Alex Payne, sophomore Tommy Porter and Hunt.
The potential starters on the offensive line are juniors Ben Baraga, Jack Crawford, Jay Hansen and Matt Son, along with sophomore Pearce Harris and freshmen Eric Hong and Alex Pierce.
White said there’s potential for the Rebels to flourish on defense.
Those battling for starting spots at linebacker are Grable, junior Charlie McCormick and sophomore William Tsao. Earning spots on the defensive line are juniors Jake Bowne, Jack Ebright, Hansen, Son, Harris, sophomore Nick Polen, Beserra, Hong and Pierce.
The secondary could consist of Payne, Gunter, Kim. Sacks will likely handle the kicking chores.
“We have the potential to do very well on defense,” Kim said. “I think we all know what we need to do to be successful and it’s something we’re shooting for in terms of getting better.”
Flintridge Prep will begin league action Oct. 12 at Windward. The Rebels will close out the regular season against visiting Chadwick on Oct. 26.
“We want to solidify a playoff spot,” White said. “If the right couple of guys can step it up, then we can do that.”