Glendale college baseball falls short in playoff opener

GLENDALE — When the matchups for the California Community College Athletic Assn. Southern California Regional were unveiled, the Glendale Community College baseball team had a good idea of what to expect when it drew Pasadena City College in a first-round series.
The teams are familiar with each other having met in the regular season. Things were turned up another level when the teams began a best-of-three series Friday at Stengel Field.
Glendale fell victim to an impressive pitching effort from Pasadena's Gordon Ingrebritson, who limited Glendale to five hits in a complete-game effort to secure a 3-2 victory.
Fifth-seeded Glendale (28-13) will meet 12th-seeded Pasadena (23-18) in the second game with Pasadena serving as the home team at Stengel at 11 a.m. Saturday. A Glendale victory would force a winner-take-all contest 30 minutes following the the second contest.
"Gordon went out there and made some great pitches," said Glendale coach Chris Cicuto, who guided the Vaqueros to the Western State Conference East Division championship. "You need to be able to make those kind of pitches in playoff situations and he did that.
"Pasadena did a real good job with two-strike contact and they got a couple of runs early. We nearly came back in the ninth inning and we'll look to regroup and get ready for Saturday. We'll correct our mistakes and plan to play two games."
Glendale had a quality opportunity to solve Ingrebritson, a right-handed side-armer, in the ninth. The Vaqueros closed to within 3-2 on an RBI single to right by Thad Wilson that scored pinch-runner Tyree Burns with two out. Ingrebritson then yielded a single to Troy Viola, who finished with three hits, before striking out Jacob Gribbin on a 1-2 pitch.
"He's a competitor who does a number of things so well," said Pasadena coach Pat McGee, whose team tied for second in the South Coast Conference North Division. "He got a lot of first-pitch strikes and our defense made some plays behind him.
"Gordon wasn't going to come out of the game until he lost the lead. He earned the win against a very good team."
Glendale took a 1-0 lead in the first on a run-scoring single by Tom Taback that scored Wilson after the ball deflected off the second baseman.
The Lancers scored twice in the second against Glendale starting pitcher Dexter Wilkerson, who went 3 1/3 innings and allowed three runs and six hits.
Jason Ajamian led off with a single. Tony Shue followed with a double inside the right-field line. The ball got past the right fielder, allowing Ajamian to score to make it 1-1. Shue advanced to third on the error and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Daniel Netz to give Pasadena a 2-1 lead.
Pasadena made it 3-1 in the third on a two-out single by Ryan Lewis that scored John Bicos, who led off with a double.
"We played hard and their pitcher did a great job," Viola said. "At the same time, we know we can play better and we will.
"We'll bring it tomorrow and give ourselves a chance to win."
Pasadena received two hits each from Jose Jimenez and Ajamian.
