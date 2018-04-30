Glendale college baseball opens playoffs against Pasadena

As has been a hallmark for Glendale over the last decade, it has been a terror on the bases with a state-leading 124 stolen bases, led by Jacob Gribbon's 23. Gribbon is one of seven Vaqueros with double-digit steals and is turning in a terrific season with 19 extra-base hits, 31 RBI, 36 runs, a .379 average and a phenomenal .527 on-base percentage. Tom Tabak (.346 average, 39 runs, 24 RBI) and Glendale High product Thad Wilson (.345 average, 27 runs, 11 RBI) are two more of many Vaqueros having big seasons as the team boasts eight players hitting better than .290.