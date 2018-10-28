Glendale college football blitzed in conference loss to L.A Valley

If they hadn’t already, L.A. Valley put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Vaqueros, 21-0. The first touchdown came three plays after McGinty made an ill-advised attempt to field a bouncing punt and muffed it for a turnover. The second came on a 73-yard over-the-top pass from Sabastiano to Miles. The third came on a two-yard fumble return after Wood bobbled a snap on a punt attempt standing on the goal line.