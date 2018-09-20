Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale college vs. Mt. San Jacinto College

OUTLOOK: The Vaqueros made some improvement on offense against Moorpark in a nonconference game at home last week. Running back Quinn Shaeffer provided much-needed production on the ground with 54 yards and a touchdown, receiver Tyree O’Neil grabbed five receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Nathan Eldridge found his passing rhythm with an efficient nine-for-20 effort for 146 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Glendale took the lead early and its defense held its own in the first half half, forcing five field-goal attempts. As the Vaqueros struggled to handle the Moorpark air raid, they might have a lot on their hands with Mt. San Jacinto out of the American Mountain League in the nonconference game. Eagles quarterback Brett Virgil threw for 294 yards on 18-of-41 passing against visiting Grossmont. Virgil isn’t just an aerial threat, as the quarterback tallied 105 rushing yards and scored on an 86-yard run. In addition to a dual-threat field general, the Vaqueros look to quell the Eagles go-to running back Semaj Wren, who enjoyed a four-touchdown, 193 yard performance. The Mt. San Jacinto offense put up 591 yards against its opponent last week — a number Glendale will keep an eye on as its defense gave up 271 yards of offense against Moorpark. The Eagles also have an accomplished player on the other side of the ball, defensive back Franklin Shearer, who tallied eight tackles.