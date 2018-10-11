Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale College vs. Compton College

OUTLOOK: In its first match up against the American Metro Conference’s newly acquired team in Chaffey, Glendale couldn’t muster enough on the offensive end, and was shut out for the first time this season. Chaffey scored three field goals in the first half before going on a barrage of touchdown passes in the second to claim the win. Adayus Robertson led the Vaqueros’ ground game with 54 yards in 17 carries and quarterback Nathan Eldridge finished 10-of-17 passing for 64 passing yards and an interception that led to the opening Chaffey score. With a depleted receiving unit, Jalen Lawrence led Glendale with five catches for 55 yards, while Sean Aguilar led the defense with seven tackles. Compton comes off a bye, but faced Chaffey the week before Glendale. The Tartars were also shut out in their previous game and were dealt a 91-0 loss. Compton ranks last among seven conference teams in points given up a game with a whopping 58.8, while Glendale is fourth with 35.5.