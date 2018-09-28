Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale Community College at West L.A. College

OUTLOOK: The search for the season’s first win continues, and this time, the Vaqueros travel to West L.A. to start American Metro Conference play. The offense continues to improve after it scored 49 points behind quarterback Nathan Eldridge’s four-touchdown performance in a loss to Mt. San Jacinto. Three receivers, Jalen Lawrence, Nathan Degraffinreaidt and Christopher Lee, reached the end zone twice in last week’s battle. Degraffinreaidt totaled 70 yards and two touchdowns iwithtwo catches and led the ground game with 19 carries for 75 yards. The Wildcats are also searching for their first win of the season coming off of a 50-point loss away to Allan Hancock. West L.A. quarterbacks Devon Shay and Markell White may switch off during the game and can produce through the air. Shay completed nine of 13 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, while White threw eight passes on 16 attempts for 76 yards. The Vaqueros will look to keep an eye on the West LA quarterbacks’ favorite targets, Jordan King, who had 57 yards in five catches, and Justice Powers, who recorded 66 yards in three receptions. Kemand Cohran may keep the Glendale run defense busy after leading the Wildcats with 14 carries for 69 yards. On defense, the Vaqueros’ line will watch out for Steven Ashby, who’s nine tackles led the Wildcats in their previous game. The rest of the Wildcats defense, however, gave up nearly 600 total yards of offense.