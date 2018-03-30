Glendale Community College women's tennis clinches WSC title

GLENDALE — It's been quite a stretch of success for the Glendale Community College women's tennis team.
Glendale has had a stranglehold on the Western State Conference the past three seasons and entered this season looking to continue its mastery. Glendale had an opportunity to win conference outright Thursday when it met visiting Santa Barbara.
Glendale took care of its business, posting a 9-0 victory and finished undefeated in conference.
"It certainly wasn't easy and there are always going to be challenges, on and off the court," said Glendale coach Deo Sy, who has piloted Glendale to all four conference crowns. "It's always a tough conference and there's going to be changeover in the lineup almost every year.
"I think things came together for us at the right time and we've had a lot of successful players come here during the last four years."
Glendale (18-2, 14-0 in conference) won all six singles sets and took away any suspense of Santa Barbara (13-4, 11-2) catching it. Glendale recorded a 9-0 win at Santa Barbara on Feb. 22.
Glendale, which shared the conference championship with Santa Monica and Bakersfield last season, received singles victories from Miah Webb (6-2, 6-1), Srna Lepchevska (6-4, 6-3), Hailey McNall (6-1, 7-5), Sabrina Subero (6-4, 6-1), Ruth Kachatorian (7-6(7-4), 6-1) and Felicia Moradian (6-0, 6-4).
Lepchevska and Subero joined Glendale after transferring from Santa Monica.
"One of the biggest things for us is that we have a lot more depth with Srna and Sabrina here," Sy said. "They bring a lot of experience to the court and we've been able to feed off of that because they can share their experiences.
"It's very exciting to have this group of players continue our run. You learn that you have to stay focused in order to make things happen."
Glendale got doubles wins from Lepchevska and McNall (9-8(7-3), Webb and Subero (8-3) and Kachatorian and Moradian (8-5).
Glendale will participate in the conference tournament, which will be held April 6-7 and 13 in Ventura.
"It's a chance for the players to shine and maybe win a singles and/or doubles championship," Sy said. "We'd like to get a bunch of players to the Ojai Invitational and see what they can do there."
The Ojai Invitational serves as the state tournament.
