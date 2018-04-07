Glendale college women's tennis sends three doubles teams to state

It's been a fantastic season thus far for the Glendale Community College women's tennis team.
After winning the Western State Conference championship for the fourth straight season, the Vaqueros turned their attention to the conference tournament, which began Friday in Ventura.
Glendale achieved more success after all three of its doubles teams recorded second-round wins to advance to the Ojai Invitational, which serves as the state tournament and will be held April 26-30.
Glendale's doubles teams of top seed Srna Lepchevska and Hailey McNall, second seed Miah Webb and Sabrin Subero and eighth seed Ruth Kachatorian and Felcia Moradian each had first-round byes. Lepchevska and McNall registered an 8-0 win against Marisa Wambolt and Brienna Best of College of the Canyons. Webb and Subero teamed up for an 8-0 victory against Allison Samp and Ava Andrasi of Victor Valley and Kachatorian and Moradian earned an 8-3 victory against Jamie Jones and Janice Thomas of Antelope Valley.
"The first and second seeds went out there and took care of business," said Glendale coach Deo Sy, whose team is 20-2 and went 14-0 in conference. "With Ruth and Felcia, it was pretty close early on and then they figured things out to pull away. It's exciting to have all three doubles teams make state."
The doubles quarterfinals will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by the semifinals at 5. The finals will occur at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Vaqueros also excelled in singles, sending five of their seven players to the round of 16 Saturday.
Webb, the top seed, had a first-round bye before posting a 6-3, 6-1 win against Maddie Mitchell of Santa Barbara.
Lepchevska received a bye in the first round before the fifth seed notched a 6-0, 6-1 win versus Ruth Kedrowski of Canyons.
McNall, the sixth seed, had a first-round bye before earning a 6-1, 6-0 win against Kiho Hirayama of Santa Monica.
Subero had a bye in the first round and then rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win against Brandi Borjan of Bakersfield.
Kachatorian recorded an 8-0 first-round win against Brenda Aguilar of Canyons before registering a 6-3, 6-3 victory versus Trish McClain of Ventura.
The quarterfinals will begin at 12:30 p.m. The semifinals will be held at 11 a.m. Friday and the final will follow at 1 p.m.
A pair of Vaqueros lost second-round matches. Moradian opened with an 8-2 win against Julie Kollandsrud of Santa Barbara before suffering a 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Serena Contreras of Bakersfield. Maria Villegas recorded an 8-2 win against Vanessa McCallister of Ventura before falling, 6-0, 6-0, to third seed Abby Mullins of Santa Monica.
"We feel good with where we are in singles," Sy said. "We'll try to go as far as possible."
Twitter: @TCNCharlesRich